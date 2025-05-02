Originally Elixir was developed at a company, Plataformatec. Hardly a massive corporation and it was acqui-hired by Nubank in a deal which left José Valim with the rights to Elixir. So we essentially have a BDFL model (benevolent dictator for life) which seems to serve the language well.

There is a wide variety of companies using Elixir but none of them have massive input or hold particularly much sway over the development of the language. Most of the development of the ecosystem happen thanks to the efforts of lots of volunteers. Some are supported, funded or helped by the companies they work at. Some are not. Some run their own business and make time for community work (hello!).