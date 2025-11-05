news
Explore how Linux offers privacy and control without sacrificing usability as AI becomes ubiquitous
The solution to this has long been Linux, an open-source operating system that offers as much privacy and control as you want. The problem has been its lack of user-friendliness. Previously, installing a new app required opening a terminal window—like those seen in movies—and typing in complex commands.
However, things have changed. It's now possible to buy computers with Linux pre-installed, but you can also easily install it on your current computer. You can even try it out without altering your existing setup.