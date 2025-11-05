news
Microsoft's Open Source Initiative (OSI) Promoting Slop, Openwashing by LF
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ State of the Source at ATO 2025: Hey Hi (AI) and Data Governance [Ed: OSI bribed to hype up the "AI" Ponzi scheme for Microsoft et al]
In October, the OSI hosted the State of the Source Track at All Things Open designed to connect developers with the big policy conversations shaping our ecosystem. Katie Steen-James and Nick Vidal participated in a fireside chat (Policy: Hey Hi (AI) / Data Governance) to discuss the latest Hey Hi (AI) and data governance policy developments.
-
Open Wallet Foundation under the Linux Foundation "Digital wallets will also move to open source"
"The future of digital wallets is in open source. Just as web browsers grew through open standards and open source, wallets must also increase transparency and interoperability based on open source."