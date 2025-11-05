original
Taking Search Live, Slicing and Splitting Based on Multiple Criteria
The search facility in the sister site is now live (but not announced yet). We plan to observe what happens next so as to see if bots can leverage that facility to engage in DoS/DDoS. Seeing what the FSF (and GNU) went through, we are very cautious:
As noted earlier today: "Techrights turns 19 in two days from now. It is very much connected to this site and the search feature will likely be launched on Friday. If everything works OK (no DDoS attacks exploiting the search functionality), then we'll hopefully add the same to this site."
Techrights can be used to test this before we do the same here. █