Chaotic-AUR is trying to fight Arch Linux malware

Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.

What happens when the internet goes down during a moment of crisis, like political turmoil or a natural disaster? How do you access trustworthy information? How do you stay in touch with others? And how can you support your community during a crisis?

CZ.NIC has launched the Turris Omnia NG router, described as a new open-source device focused on security, performance, and modularity. It features a quad-core processor, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and M.2-based expandability, targeting users who require a long-lasting and adaptable networking platform.

iLabs has released the Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II, an upgraded Feather-format microcontroller board that combines the Raspberry Pi RP2040 with an RFM95W LoRa radio module. The new revision refines the original design with improved noise isolation, enhanced power distribution, and added modular connectivity options.

One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.

KDE Plasma 6.5.2 improves KRunner’s search result ordering by prioritizing exact matches of names and keywords, substring matches anchored to the beginning of the name or caption, and substring matches in the middle.

NVIDIA 580.95.05 is here to introduce a new environment variable, CUDA_DISABLE_PERF_BOOST, which allows users to disable the default behavior of boosting their NVIDIA GPU to a higher power state when running CUDA apps. Setting this environment variable to ‘1’ will disable the boost.

Coming more than six months after LXQt 2.2, the LXQt 2.3 release introduces a new, more advanced Wayfire backend for the Wayland session, support for adjusting the screen backlight with the mouse wheel on the panel, and support for the ext-workspace-v1 protocol to the Desktop Switcher applet on the panel so that it works with more Wayland compositors.

The fwupd 2.0.17 release adds support for updating the firmware on more hardware, including the ASUS CX9406 touch controller, Framework Copilot keyboard, Primax Ryder 2 mouse, Lexar and Maxio NVMe SSDs, Huddly C1, as well as Genesys GL352530 and GL352360.

news

Chaotic-AUR is trying to fight Arch Linux malware

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 05, 2025



After a rash of malware in the Arch User Repository (AUR), one AUR packaging system, Chaotic-AUR, is in response taking steps to increase trust and reduce chances of malicious software reaching Arch Linux folks. Based on this system, certain package updates will get flagged for human review before being released to the public.

Chaotic-AUR, a package repository containing pre-compiled software from the AUR, is introducing a maintainer trust system to reduce instances of folks receiving malware-infused packages from Chaotic-AUR. The new system will involve a list of trusted maintainers, presumably people compiling software for Chaotic-AUR who are known to be trustworthy individuals without a history of spreading malware.

Chaotic-AUR developers say that before software updates are released, the maintainers of that software will be checked against the trusted maintainer list. If all the maintainers are trusted, nothing unusual will happen and the update will be sent on to people accessing Chaotic-AUR as normal.

Read on