Nov 05, 2025



Farewell to these, but not adieu… – Hello World!

Friday was my last day at the GNOME Foundation. I was informed by the Board a couple weeks ago that my position has been eliminated due to budgetary shortfalls. Obviously, I am sad that the Board felt this decision was necessary. That being said, I wanted to write a little note to say goodbye and share some good memories.

It has been almost exactly twenty years since I started helping out at the GNOME Foundation. (My history with the GNOME Project is even older; I had code in GNOME 0.13, released in March 1998.) Our first Executive Director had just left, and my husband was Board Treasurer at the time. He inherited a large pile of paperwork and an unhappy IRS. I volunteered to help him figure out how to put the pieces together and get our paperwork in order to get the Foundation back in good standing. After several months of this, the Board offered to pay me to keep it organized.