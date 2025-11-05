news
Farewell to these, but not adieu…
Friday was my last day at the GNOME Foundation. I was informed by the Board a couple weeks ago that my position has been eliminated due to budgetary shortfalls. Obviously, I am sad that the Board felt this decision was necessary. That being said, I wanted to write a little note to say goodbye and share some good memories.
It has been almost exactly twenty years since I started helping out at the GNOME Foundation. (My history with the GNOME Project is even older; I had code in GNOME 0.13, released in March 1998.) Our first Executive Director had just left, and my husband was Board Treasurer at the time. He inherited a large pile of paperwork and an unhappy IRS. I volunteered to help him figure out how to put the pieces together and get our paperwork in order to get the Foundation back in good standing. After several months of this, the Board offered to pay me to keep it organized.
Thanks to Rosanna – Form and Function
For over 20 years, Rosanna Yuen – aka zana – has been a key member of the GNOME Foundation team. I am writing this post to share the news that, as of last week, she is no longer working for us. We cannot emphasise enough how grateful we are for everything that Rosanna has done for the GNOME Foundation over the years, both as a volunteer and an employee, and we want to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate her for her accomplishments at the GNOME Foundation.
In the rest of this post I want to share some details about Rosanna’s career at the GNOME Foundation, as a way of celebrating her contributions and reiterating our gratitude for everything she has done for us.