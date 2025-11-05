Whenever I want to download a folder from Google Drive, it starts zipping it for what feels like minutes, and then it downloads the whole zip. There’s no incremental download, and I can’t add it as a network drive for obvious reasons. These limitations are frustrating, but they also got me thinking: what if I could have a solution that’s more flexible, more customizable, and truly mine?

The natural instinct for a systems engineer is: “Fine, I’ll build my own NAS”.