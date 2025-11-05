news
today's howtos
Install YTPTube on Ubuntu Linux
Step by step guide on how to install YTPTube on Ubuntu GNU/Linux with Docker. Includes preset configuration for organised downloads and Plex integration.
Install YTPTube on Unraid
Install YTPTube on Unraid using Community Applications. Configure presets for automated YouTube downloads to Plex.
Linux Handbook ☛ Pen-Testing Lab: Hunting and Exploiting SQL Injection With SQLMap
Learn how to find and then exploit SQL injection, test it in a secure environment in this pen-test lab.
Vikash Patel ☛ I Built My Own Google Drive
Whenever I want to download a folder from Google Drive, it starts zipping it for what feels like minutes, and then it downloads the whole zip. There’s no incremental download, and I can’t add it as a network drive for obvious reasons. These limitations are frustrating, but they also got me thinking: what if I could have a solution that’s more flexible, more customizable, and truly mine?
The natural instinct for a systems engineer is: “Fine, I’ll build my own NAS”.
TecMint ☛ How to Setup WireGuard VPN Server with WireGuard-UI on Ubuntu
A VPN solves this by creating an encrypted tunnel between your device and a server you trust. Instead of your traffic going directly to the internet, it first travels through this secure tunnel to your VPN server, which then forwards it to its destination, so anyone watching the network, they only see encrypted data going to your VPN server, nothing more.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install MERN Stack on openSUSE
Building modern web applications requires a powerful technology stack that can handle both frontend and backend development seamlessly. The MERN stack—comprising MongoDB, Express.js, React, and Node.js—has emerged as one of the most popular choices for full-stack JavaScript development.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PrestaShop on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
PrestaShop has established itself as one of the most powerful and flexible open-source e-commerce platforms available today. Businesses worldwide rely on PrestaShop to create robust online stores that drive revenue and customer engagement.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CMake on Fedora 43
CMake represents one of the most powerful and flexible build automation tools available to developers today. As an open-source, cross-platform build system, CMake has become the industry standard for managing complex software projects that need to support multiple compilers and operating systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snort on openSUSE
Network security has become increasingly critical in today’s digital landscape, with intrusion detection systems serving as essential components of comprehensive cybersecurity strategies. Snort stands out as one of the most powerful and widely-adopted open-source network intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS) available.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kubernetes on Fedora 43
Container orchestration has become essential for modern application deployment. Kubernetes stands at the forefront of this technology, enabling automated scaling, management, and deployment of containerized workloads.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bottles on Fedora 43
Running backdoored Windows applications on GNU/Linux has traditionally been a complex endeavor requiring deep technical knowledge and command-line expertise. Bottles changes this paradigm entirely by offering an intuitive, powerful graphical interface that makes backdoored Windows software compatibility accessible to everyone.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DigiKam on AlmaLinux 10
Installing professional photo management software on enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distributions has become increasingly important for photographers and digital asset managers. DigiKam stands out as one of the most comprehensive open-source photo management applications available today.
How to Install Camelot in Python: Guide for Windows, macOS, and Linux
Extracting tables from PDF files in Python is not always a straightforward process unless you have a specific library to do that. For PDF data extraction, using Camelot is one of the go-to tools.
HowTo Geek ☛ Use these 7 Linux commands to keep your system tidy and fast
Is your Linux system slowing you down? Regular maintenance checks can help identify issues and keep your system running optimally. Fortunately, there are many Linux commands to help you.
Package managers
One of the easiest ways to keep your Linux system clean and speedy is to make sure your software packages are up-to-date. Package managers, like apt, dnf, or pacman, are your main tools for installing, updating, and removing software.
HowTo Geek ☛ 8 essential shell functions to improve your Linux command line
Once you’ve gained a solid understanding of Linux and mastered the various commands available, your next big win comes in the form of shell functions. Code wrapped in a function can be reused by your shell scripts, but you can also make it available on your command line, just like you’d use any program, built-in command, or alias.
Short functions that carry out common tasks can save you lots of time, and they’re satisfying to piece together. Here are some of the shell functions that I’ve found the most useful.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Search in the Linux Terminal and Find Anything Fast
The terminal is good for running tasks, and one of the tasks that I think are faster to do in the terminal instead of the graphical user interface is terminal-based searching. By using several Linux commands, you can easily and quickly find anything without digging through files and folders in a GUI file manager. Let’s explore how you can search in the Linux terminal and find whatever you’re looking for.