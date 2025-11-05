news
Fwupd 2.0.17 Released with Support for Lexar and Maxio NVMe SSDs
The fwupd 2.0.17 release adds support for updating the firmware on more hardware, including the ASUS CX9406 touch controller, Framework Copilot keyboard, Primax Ryder 2 mouse, Lexar and Maxio NVMe SSDs, Huddly C1, as well as Genesys GL352530 and GL352360.
Apart from the enhanced hardware support, this release adds several new features, including support for client-side phased update deployments, support for post-quantum signatures, the ability to clear the cache directory, and support for the fwupdtpmevlog command to dump the raw eventlog data.