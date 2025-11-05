dut is a disk usage calculator for Linux. By default, dut will output a tree of the biggest directories it finds under your current directory.

The first column in the output tells you how much space a given entry takes up on your disk. This can be an overcount, however, because of hard links (identical files that are only stored once on the disk). Hard links under a directory are deduplicated in the first column’s number, but hard links that go outside of a directory to somewhere else will still be counted here.

That’s where the second column comes in. It tells you how much of an entry’s size is shared with other entries outside of it because of hard links.

This is free and open source software.