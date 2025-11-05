Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

iLabs Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II Adds Upgraded Power Architecture and BConnect Expansion

iLabs has released the Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II, an upgraded Feather-format microcontroller board that combines the Raspberry Pi RP2040 with an RFM95W LoRa radio module. The new revision refines the original design with improved noise isolation, enhanced power distribution, and added modular connectivity options.

Turris Omnia NG Introduced with OpenWRT-Derived OS, Wi-Fi 7, and 10 Gbps Networking

CZ.NIC has launched the Turris Omnia NG router, described as a new open-source device focused on security, performance, and modularity. It features a quad-core processor, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and M.2-based expandability, targeting users who require a long-lasting and adaptable networking platform.

Internet Society

Making Internet Policy Make Sense—Your Multilingual Guide to the Internet

One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.  

Tor Project blog

Keeping the internet free together: Join us for State of the Onion 2025

What happens when the internet goes down during a moment of crisis, like political turmoil or a natural disaster? How do you access trustworthy information? How do you stay in touch with others? And how can you support your community during a crisis?

Arti 1.7.0 released: Onion service restricted discovery, experimental HTTP proxy, relay development, and more.

Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.

9to5Linux

NVIDIA 580.105.08 Linux Graphics Driver Released with a New Environment Variable

NVIDIA 580.95.05 is here to introduce a new environment variable, CUDA_DISABLE_PERF_BOOST, which allows users to disable the default behavior of boosting their NVIDIA GPU to a higher power state when running CUDA apps. Setting this environment variable to ‘1’ will disable the boost.

KDE Plasma 6.5.2 Improves KRunner’s Search Result Ordering and Fixes Regressions

KDE Plasma 6.5.2 improves KRunner’s search result ordering by prioritizing exact matches of names and keywords, substring matches anchored to the beginning of the name or caption, and substring matches in the middle.

Systemd-Free Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 Distro Is Out Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 05, 2025

Incus 6.18 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

  
Incus 6.18 adds macOS agent support, VirtIO sound for VMs

 
Portable Games: Valve's Steam Deck Sleep Mode and Factorio Running On Mobile

  
LXQt 2.3 Desktop Environment Released with New Features and Enhancements

  
LXQt 2.3 has been released today as the latest stable version of the lightweight desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems, an update that brings new features and improvements.

 
KDE Plasma 6.5.2, Bugfix Release for November

  
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 6, versioned 6.5.2

 
Taking Search Live, Slicing and Splitting Based on Multiple Criteria [original]

  
Techrights Turns 19 This Friday [original]

  
Tux Machines Was Always Run by Women [original]

  
NVIDIA 580.105.08 Linux Graphics Driver Released with a New Environment Variable

  
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 580.105.08 graphics drivers for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems as a new update in the latest NVIDIA 580 series.

 
Linux gamers on Steam finally cross over the 3% mark

  
Linux 6.18-rc4

  
Systemd-Free Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 Distro Is Out Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

  
The Devuan developers announced the release of Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 “Daedalus” distribution as a 100% derivative of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system without systemd and related components.


  
 


 
Fwupd 2.0.17 Released with Support for Lexar and Maxio NVMe SSDs

  
Fwupd 2.0.17 has been released today as the seventeenth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility, adding support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.

 
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13 Brings Long-Awaited React Interface

  
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13 introduces a React-based frontend with an updated Tabler UI

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Calam Arch Installer – Arch-based Linux distribution

  
It's Time to Bring Back GNOME Office (Hope You Remember It)

  
VTubing on Fedora KDE 42

  
Android Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Rust Pushers in Debian Are 'Killing' the 'Old' PCs (Bad for the Environment)

  
Hear ye, hear ye! The GNU Press Shop is open now through New Years' Day

  
Nebula Is a New GTK Frontend for Managing Void Linux Packages

  
Jenny’s Daily Drivers: ReactOS 0.4.15

  
KeePass 2.60 Released with Firefox CSV Import Support (Ubuntu PPA)

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Farewell to these, but not adieu…

  
The most beautiful Linux distributions for 2025

  
Games: Steam Deck, HYPER DEMON PVP, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Applications, Games, Hardware, and Distributions

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
NVIDIA Releases Linux Driver 580.105 With HDMI and Game Crash Fixes

  
Devuan 6 “Excalibur” Released with Debian 13 “Trixie” Base

  
Devuan 6 “Excalibur,” based on Debian 13 “Trixie,” is now out with a mandatory /usr merge and PipeWire audio support

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
NebiOS – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, and LINUX Unplugged

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
SUSE Hugs Buzzwords and Hack Week Project in OpenSUSE

  
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue (301)

  
Nearly 90% of Windows Games now run on GNU/Linux

  
today's howtos

  
An Alternative to Microsoft Office: SoftMaker FreeOffice 2024

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
LibreELEC 12.2.1 Media Center Arrives with Kodi 21.3 Omega

  
LibreELEC 12.2.1 open-source media center brings Kodi 21.3 Omega and Linux kernel 6.16

 
SUSE delivers Raspberry Pi 5 U-Boot support

  
This minimalist Linux distro is built for small business - and runs like a dream

  
If you're looking for a minimalist Linux distribution that doesn't force specific apps on you and runs well

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Vitalinux – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution

  
ZimaOS – simplified, focused and Open NAS operating system

  
Turris Omnia NG Introduced with OpenWRT-Derived OS, Wi-Fi 7, and 10 Gbps Networking

  
Ikey Doherty Missing from AerynOS for Six Months

  
AerynOS maintainer confirms that founder Ikey Doherty hasn’t been in contact for six months but assures the project remains stable and on track

 
Leap Fuels Hands-On Learning, Exploration

  
Lifelong learners and tech enthusiasts don’t view openSUSE Leap as just a stable operating system

 
There Would be No Linux Without GNU [original]

  
Games: Pillars of Eternity, Thrive, BallisticNG, and More

  
Wine 10.18 is Out

  
Speaking Truth to Power [original]

  
Join Us in Internet Relay Chat (IRC) [original]

  
Meeting Us in Person This Week [original]

  
Recent Valnet Articles in XDA and HowTo Geek

  
Today in Techrights

  
10 Reasons to Choose GNU/Linux, Not Apple, After End of (Vista) 10 [original]

  
To take control of your life adopt GNU/Linux

 
Rianne's Fish Have Survived Our Absence [original]

  
Steam Deck Kicked Off a PC Gaming Revolution and Steam Deck's USB-C Port Has a Wild Number of Uses

  
Self-Hosting on a Raspberry Pi, Proxmox, Homelabs, and Home Servers

  
6 exciting and niche OS projects that are quietly growing as users leave Windows

  
GNU/Linux and Open Hardware Leftovers

  
Applications: A Look at Bazaar and Kando

  
Wetherspoons Cuts the Sugar [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
Shelf Stable Cosmic DE Will Arrive With a Pop! on December 11

  
What is likely the most anticipated desktop Linux launch in years kicks off on December 11

 
Snap out of it: Canonical on Flatpak friction, Core Desktop, and the future of Ubuntu

  
Jon Seager, VP of Engineering, talks exclusively to The Reg

 
I always install these 7 Flatpak apps on my Linux PCs

  
Looking for Flatpak recommendations that go beyond the usual LibreOffice and GIMP suggestions

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Kiro – minimal, flexible, and customizable Arch-based Linux distribution

  
Kiro is a minimal, flexible, and fully customizable Arch-based ISO project built on top of ArcoLinux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
These are the only 3 Linux distros I recommend to newcomers

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: StartOS 0.4.0

  
StartOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution intended to be run on personal servers

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.7, Linux 6.12.57, and Linux 6.6.116

  
A Week of Unwinding [original]

  
Bicycle Repair, Shoe Repair, and Hacking [original]

  
today's leftovers

  
Retro, Open Hardware, Modding, and Linux Devices

  
Games: Steam Next Fest, DIY Pinball Machine, and More

  
today's howtos

  
FreeBSD 15.0-BETA4 Now Available

  
Today in Techrights

  
