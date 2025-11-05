news
Free and Open Source Software
-
dut - disk usage calculator - LinuxLinks
dut is a disk usage calculator for Linux. By default, dut will output a tree of the biggest directories it finds under your current directory.
The first column in the output tells you how much space a given entry takes up on your disk. This can be an overcount, however, because of hard links (identical files that are only stored once on the disk). Hard links under a directory are deduplicated in the first column’s number, but hard links that go outside of a directory to somewhere else will still be counted here.
That’s where the second column comes in. It tells you how much of an entry’s size is shared with other entries outside of it because of hard links.
This is free and open source software.
vkCommander - GUI application for monitoring and analyzing Valkey databases - LinuxLinks
vkCommander is a desktop manager for Valkey databases.
It provides an intuitive interface for connecting to Valkey instances, browsing keys, executing commands, and monitoring database operations in real-time.
This is a personal project in a very early development stage and under active development. It still contains a lot of bugs and missing features. Use at your own risk and expect frequent changes.
This is free and open source software.
TEAMGROUP ULTRA Micro SDXC A2 V30 Memory Card 1TB Review - LinuxLinks
TEAMGROUP is a well-known Taiwanese hardware manufacturer and an emerging brand in the European consumer SSD market. Besides a wide range of SSDs, their hardware range includes an consummate array of DDR5 RAM, as well as memory cards, USB drives and peripherals. They provided a sample for the TEAMGROUP ULTRA Micro SDXC A2 V30 Memory Card 1TB for review and testing. It retails for $94.99. This is not an affiliate link.
Over the past few years, I’ve reviewed a variety of TEAMGROUP’s products including internal M.2 SSDs, internal 2.5-inch SSDs, as well as portable SSDs. TEAMGROUP’s range also extends to SD, microSD and CFexpress memory cards. CFexpress is a high-speed memory card format used in professional and high-end enthusiast cameras for demanding tasks like recording high-resolution 4K/8K video and high-speed burst photography.
Bonsai - TUI remake of GNOME Baobab - LinuxLinks
Bonsai is a terminal user interface (TUI) remake of the GNOME Baobab disk usage analyzer.
It provides a lightweight, fast, and visually structured way to explore disk usage on Linux systems directly in the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
taskfinder - extracts and displays tasks from plain text files - LinuxLinks
Keep your project-related tasks where they belong – with your notes on the project! taskfinder, a terminal user interface (TUI), will extract and display them. It hooks into your default terminal-based editor for editing.
This app is meant to be an aid in a task management system where tasks are located within plain text files. Tasks are identified and extracted from files by the following criteria...