iLabs has released the Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II, an upgraded Feather-format microcontroller board that combines the Raspberry Pi RP2040 with an RFM95W LoRa radio module. The new revision refines the original design with improved noise isolation, enhanced power distribution, and added modular connectivity options.
CZ.NIC has launched the Turris Omnia NG router, described as a new open-source device focused on security, performance, and modularity. It features a quad-core processor, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and M.2-based expandability, targeting users who require a long-lasting and adaptable networking platform.
NVIDIA 580.95.05 is here to introduce a new environment variable, CUDA_DISABLE_PERF_BOOST, which allows users to disable the default behavior of boosting their NVIDIA GPU to a higher power state when running CUDA apps. Setting this environment variable to ‘1’ will disable the boost.
KDE Plasma 6.5.2 improves KRunner’s search result ordering by prioritizing exact matches of names and keywords, substring matches anchored to the beginning of the name or caption, and substring matches in the middle.
Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.
One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.
What happens when the internet goes down during a moment of crisis, like political turmoil or a natural disaster? How do you access trustworthy information? How do you stay in touch with others? And how can you support your community during a crisis?
Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.
- KDE Plasma 6.5.2, Bugfix Release for November
- Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 6, versioned 6.5.2
- Taking Search Live, Slicing and Splitting Based on Multiple Criteria [original]
- Techrights can be used to test this before we do the same here
- Techrights Turns 19 This Friday [original]
- Anniversary day
- Tux Machines Was Always Run by Women [original]
- Rianne has already added close to 100,000 pages to this site
- NVIDIA 580.105.08 Linux Graphics Driver Released with a New Environment Variable
- NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 580.105.08 graphics drivers for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems as a new update in the latest NVIDIA 580 series.
- Linux gamers on Steam finally cross over the 3% mark
- Linux 3.05% +0.41%
- Linux 6.18-rc4
- I'm cutting rc4 a couple of hours early
- Systemd-Free Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 Distro Is Out Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
- The Devuan developers announced the release of Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 “Daedalus” distribution as a 100% derivative of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system without systemd and related components.
- Devuan 6 “Excalibur” Released with Debian 13 “Trixie” Base
- Devuan 6 “Excalibur,” based on Debian 13 “Trixie,” is now out with a mandatory /usr merge and PipeWire audio support
- SUSE Hugs Buzzwords and Hack Week Project in OpenSUSE
- Nearly 90% of Windows Games now run on GNU/Linux
- SUSE delivers Raspberry Pi 5 U-Boot support
- SUSE delivers Raspberry Pi 5 U-Boot support
- Incus 6.18 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
- Incus 6.18 adds macOS agent support, VirtIO sound for VMs
- Ikey Doherty Missing from AerynOS for Six Months
- AerynOS maintainer confirms that founder Ikey Doherty hasn’t been in contact for six months but assures the project remains stable and on track
- There Would be No Linux Without GNU [original]
- Wine 10.18 is Out
- Speaking Truth to Power [original]
- Join Us in Internet Relay Chat (IRC) [original]
- Android Leftovers
- I've used vanilla Android for a decade and I regret not installing this launcher sooner
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
- Rust Pushers in Debian Are 'Killing' the 'Old' PCs (Bad for the Environment)
- Hear ye, hear ye! The GNU Press Shop is open now through New Years' Day
- The end of 2025 is less than two months away, but fear not...
- Nebula Is a New GTK Frontend for Managing Void Linux Packages
- Nebula is a fresh Rust-built GTK frontend for XBPS
- Jenny’s Daily Drivers: ReactOS 0.4.15
- When picking operating systems for a closer look here in the Daily Drivers series
- KeePass 2.60 Released with Firefox CSV Import Support (Ubuntu PPA)
- KeePass Password Safe released new 2.60 version few days ago
- Free and Open Source Software
- Farewell to these, but not adieu…
- Friday was my last day at the GNOME Foundation
- The most beautiful Linux distributions for 2025
- If you prefer your desktop operating system to be prettier than the average bear
- Games: Steam Deck, HYPER DEMON PVP, and More
- 5 stories from GamingOnLinux
- Today in Techrights
- Applications, Games, Hardware, and Distributions
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- NVIDIA Releases Linux Driver 580.105 With HDMI and Game Crash Fixes
- The new NVIDIA 580.105 Linux driver fixes HDMI FRL issues
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Our Machine Learning in Linux series focuses on apps that make it easy to experiment with machine learning
- NebiOS – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
- NebiOS is an Ubuntu-based desktop Linux distribution with a custom Wayland compositor called NebiDE (based on Wayfire)
- Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, and LINUX Unplugged
- Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
- Linux Magazine's Latest Issue (301)
- today's howtos
- An Alternative to Microsoft Office: SoftMaker FreeOffice 2024
- by David Pardue (kalwisti)
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Android Leftovers
- Wear OS 6 seems to be pushing frequent and phony stress alerts
- LibreELEC 12.2.1 Media Center Arrives with Kodi 21.3 Omega
- LibreELEC 12.2.1 open-source media center brings Kodi 21.3 Omega and Linux kernel 6.16
- This minimalist Linux distro is built for small business - and runs like a dream
- If you're looking for a minimalist Linux distribution that doesn't force specific apps on you and runs well
- Free and Open Source Software
- Vitalinux – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
- Vitalinux is a Linux distribution chosen by the Government of Aragon for its educational centers
- ZimaOS – simplified, focused and Open NAS operating system
- ZimaOS is a complete operating system with system-level support for remote access
- Turris Omnia NG Introduced with OpenWRT-Derived OS, Wi-Fi 7, and 10 Gbps Networking
- According to the product brief, the Turris Omnia NG runs Turris OS
- Leap Fuels Hands-On Learning, Exploration
- Lifelong learners and tech enthusiasts don’t view openSUSE Leap as just a stable operating system
- Games: Pillars of Eternity, Thrive, BallisticNG, and More
- 8 new stories from GamingOnLinux
- Meeting Us in Person This Week [original]
- The party will be in Manchester
- Recent Valnet Articles in XDA and HowTo Geek
- Today in Techrights
- 10 Reasons to Choose GNU/Linux, Not Apple, After End of (Vista) 10 [original]
- To take control of your life adopt GNU/Linux
- Rianne's Fish Have Survived Our Absence [original]
- Thankfully we won't be leaving them on their own any time soon
- Steam Deck Kicked Off a PC Gaming Revolution and Steam Deck's USB-C Port Has a Wild Number of Uses
- Some Steam news
- Self-Hosting on a Raspberry Pi, Proxmox, Homelabs, and Home Servers
- haredware projects
- 6 exciting and niche OS projects that are quietly growing as users leave Windows
- Zorin OS: the polished gateway from Windows to Linux
- GNU/Linux and Open Hardware Leftovers
- Applications: A Look at Bazaar and Kando
- Wetherspoons Cuts the Sugar [original]
- it would probably improve health somewhat
- Android Leftovers
- No HyperOS 3.1 for You: Xiaomi Devices Missing Out on Android 16 Upgrade
- Shelf Stable Cosmic DE Will Arrive With a Pop! on December 11
- What is likely the most anticipated desktop Linux launch in years kicks off on December 11
- Snap out of it: Canonical on Flatpak friction, Core Desktop, and the future of Ubuntu
- Jon Seager, VP of Engineering, talks exclusively to The Reg
- I always install these 7 Flatpak apps on my Linux PCs
- Looking for Flatpak recommendations that go beyond the usual LibreOffice and GIMP suggestions
- Free and Open Source Software
- Radio was evaluated on the Volla Phone Quintus, a smartphone powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 with 8 cores, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, running Ubuntu Touch 24.04
- Kiro – minimal, flexible, and customizable Arch-based Linux distribution
- Kiro is a minimal, flexible, and fully customizable Arch-based ISO project built on top of ArcoLinux
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- today's leftovers
- today's howtos
- These are the only 3 Linux distros I recommend to newcomers
- Ready to try Linux but confused by the hundreds of distros out there
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
- Review: StartOS 0.4.0
- StartOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution intended to be run on personal servers
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.7, Linux 6.12.57, and Linux 6.6.116
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.7 kernel
- A Week of Unwinding [original]
- This coming spring this site turns 22
- Bicycle Repair, Shoe Repair, and Hacking [original]
- Learning how to do things on one's own isn't a bad thing
- today's leftovers
- Retro, Open Hardware, Modding, and Linux Devices
- Games: Steam Next Fest, DIY Pinball Machine, and More
- today's howtos
- FreeBSD 15.0-BETA4 Now Available
- FreeBSD 15.0 Beta 4 is out
- Today in Techrights
