Rust Pushers in Debian Are 'Killing' the 'Old' PCs (Bad for the Environment)

This explains two things. The smaller of them is that sqv is part of the Sequoia-PGP project, a Rust implementation of OpenPGP. The larger, though, is that Debian supports a lot more processor architectures – seven officially, and another 11 maintained ports – than Rust does. Rust's official platform support lists three CPU architectures in Tier 1 (Arm64, i686 and x86-64). The other four architectures that Debian officially supports – armhf, ppc64el, riscv64 and s390x – are Tier 2 Rust platforms: they should be all right, but might need work.

That still leaves 11 unofficial-but-supported Debian platforms that aren't high-class Rust citizens: the Debian ports for Alpha, HP PA-RISC, Hurd-i386 and Hurd-amd64, Loong64, M68k, PowerPC and PPC64, Sparc64, Sh4, and x32 (64-bit PC with 32-bit pointers). Rust has Tier 2 support for Loongson and SPARC64, so they may survive unscathed. Big-endian PowerPC is in Tier 3, which means it might be possible but with substantial work. It might be possible to save Debian on the GNU Hurd as it runs on supported processor architectures, just not operating system ones.