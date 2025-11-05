news
5 obscure Linux distros you've probably never heard of - but should definitely try
It never ceases to amaze me that I can always find Linux distributions that I've never heard of. Given that I've been writing about Linux since 1999, you can bet that I've covered just about all of them, and yet I can always stumble upon one or two (or five) that have passed right by my attention.
Some of those obscure distributions live in the shadows because they aren't really worthy of the spotlight, while others actually do deserve some attention. There are also some lesser-known distributions that are quite good (or at least very interesting). So, I thought I'd list some of my favorite Linux distributions that you've probably never heard of.
Keep in mind, these are some deep cuts, not distributions that you've possibly heard of in passing or seen in other lists of viable Linux distros.
With that said, let's see how deep we can dive into the realm of obscurity.