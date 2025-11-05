5 obscure Linux distros you've probably never heard of - but should definitely try

Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.

What happens when the internet goes down during a moment of crisis, like political turmoil or a natural disaster? How do you access trustworthy information? How do you stay in touch with others? And how can you support your community during a crisis?

CZ.NIC has launched the Turris Omnia NG router, described as a new open-source device focused on security, performance, and modularity. It features a quad-core processor, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and M.2-based expandability, targeting users who require a long-lasting and adaptable networking platform.

iLabs has released the Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II, an upgraded Feather-format microcontroller board that combines the Raspberry Pi RP2040 with an RFM95W LoRa radio module. The new revision refines the original design with improved noise isolation, enhanced power distribution, and added modular connectivity options.

One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.

KDE Plasma 6.5.2 improves KRunner’s search result ordering by prioritizing exact matches of names and keywords, substring matches anchored to the beginning of the name or caption, and substring matches in the middle.

NVIDIA 580.95.05 is here to introduce a new environment variable, CUDA_DISABLE_PERF_BOOST, which allows users to disable the default behavior of boosting their NVIDIA GPU to a higher power state when running CUDA apps. Setting this environment variable to ‘1’ will disable the boost.

Coming more than six months after LXQt 2.2, the LXQt 2.3 release introduces a new, more advanced Wayfire backend for the Wayland session, support for adjusting the screen backlight with the mouse wheel on the panel, and support for the ext-workspace-v1 protocol to the Desktop Switcher applet on the panel so that it works with more Wayland compositors.

The fwupd 2.0.17 release adds support for updating the firmware on more hardware, including the ASUS CX9406 touch controller, Framework Copilot keyboard, Primax Ryder 2 mouse, Lexar and Maxio NVMe SSDs, Huddly C1, as well as Genesys GL352530 and GL352360.

news

5 obscure Linux distros you've probably never heard of - but should definitely try

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 05, 2025



It never ceases to amaze me that I can always find Linux distributions that I've never heard of. Given that I've been writing about Linux since 1999, you can bet that I've covered just about all of them, and yet I can always stumble upon one or two (or five) that have passed right by my attention.

Some of those obscure distributions live in the shadows because they aren't really worthy of the spotlight, while others actually do deserve some attention. There are also some lesser-known distributions that are quite good (or at least very interesting). So, I thought I'd list some of my favorite Linux distributions that you've probably never heard of.

Keep in mind, these are some deep cuts, not distributions that you've possibly heard of in passing or seen in other lists of viable Linux distros.

With that said, let's see how deep we can dive into the realm of obscurity.

Read on