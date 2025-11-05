news
KDE Plasma 6.5.2, Bugfix Release for November
Quoting: KDE Plasma 6.5.2, Bugfix Release for November - KDE Community —
Plasma 6.5 was released in October 2025 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience.
This release adds a week’s worth of new translations and fixes from KDE’s contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include...
Linuxiac:
-
KDE Plasma 6.5.2 Released with Bug Fixes Across Discover, KWin, and More
The KDE team has announced the release of Plasma 6.5.2, the second bugfix update to the major Plasma 6.5 series. While no new features are introduced, Plasma 6.5.2 focuses on refinement and reliability.
With that said, the KWin window manager has seen some of the most significant improvements this cycle. A crash affecting FreeBSD users has been resolved, and several refinements have been made to compositing and screencasting. The update also prevents cursor-plane conflicts across multiple screens and resolves contrast and blur issues that previously caused visual inconsistencies.