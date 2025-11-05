news
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Release Date and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
-
Neowin ☛ Here is the release schedule for Ubuntu's next major release in 2026
Canonical has released the schedule for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. The upcoming version will be launched next April and get support until 2031 and extended support until 2036.
[...]
To keep otherwise good computers working, some readers might have switched to Ubuntu, arguably the most popular Linux distribution in the world today. If that was you, you’ll be interested to hear that the next major version, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon”, now has a release schedule and we know that April 23, 2026 is the date slated for the final release.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Release Date & Schedule
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS releases April 23, 2026. Here's the full release schedule with key development milestone dates, beta timeline, and monthly snapshot info.
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 916
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 916 for the week of October 26 – November 1, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 916