Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Release Date and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter

Canonical has released the schedule for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. The upcoming version will be launched next April and get support until 2031 and extended support until 2036.

To keep otherwise good computers working, some readers might have switched to Ubuntu, arguably the most popular Linux distribution in the world today. If that was you, you’ll be interested to hear that the next major version, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon”, now has a release schedule and we know that April 23, 2026 is the date slated for the final release.