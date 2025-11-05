GNOME: Felipe Borges on Google Summer of Labour and Sebastian Wick on "Flatpak Happenings"

Yesterday I released Flatpak 1.17.0. It is the first version of the unstable 1.17 series and the first release in 6 months. There are a few things which didn’t make it for this release, which is why I’m planning to do another unstable release rather soon, and then a stable release still this year.

Back at LAS this year I talked about the Future of Flatpak and I started with the grim situation the project found itself in: Flatpak was stagnant, the maintainers left the project and PRs didn’t get reviewed.

Some good news: things are a bit better now. I have taken over maintenance, Alex Larsson and Owen Taylor managed to set aside enough time to make this happen and Boudhayan Bhattcharya (bbhtt) and Adrian Vovk also got more involved. The backlog has been reduced considerably and new PRs get reviewed in a reasonable time frame.