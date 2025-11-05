news
LXQt 2.3 Desktop Environment Released with New Features and Enhancements
Coming more than six months after LXQt 2.2, the LXQt 2.3 release introduces a new Wayfire backend for the Wayland session, support for adjusting the screen backlight with the mouse wheel on the panel, and support for the ext-workspace-v1 protocol to the workspace switcher applet on the panel.
LXQt 2.3 also brings a new “Safely Remove” option to the side pane context menu for external drives, an “Extract Here” context menu option using lxqt-archiver’s --extract-here argument for archives, support for disabling file tooltips on the desktop, as well as a native systemd service.