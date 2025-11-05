news
Education and Events: AsiaBSDCon, FOSDEM, and More
AsiaBSDCon ☛ AsiaBSDCon 2026
AsiaBSDCon is a conference for users and developers on BSD based systems. The next conference will be held in Taipei, Taiwan, in 19-22 March, 2026. The conference is for anyone developing, deploying and using systems based on FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD, DragonFlyBSD, Darwin and MacOS X. AsiaBSDCon is a technical conference and aims to collect the best technical papers and presentations available to ensure that the latest developments in our open source community are shared with the widest possible audience.
Open Source Experience ☛ Opensource experience - Open source your IT solutions!
Discover a program of 130 conferences, keynotes, and round tables designed by experts.
FOSDEM ☛ FOSDEM 2026 - Accepted developer rooms
Developer rooms are assigned to self-organising groups to work together on open source projects, to discuss topics relevant to a broader subset of the community, etc. The individual developer room organisers will issue their calls for participation in the next few days. The list below will be updated accordingly.
PowerDNS ☛ FOSDEM 2026 DNS Devroom Call For Presentations
After several earlier successful and packed DNS devrooms, we are happy to announce another half-day DNS devroom at FOSDEM 2026.