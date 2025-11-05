news
Red Hat, CentOS, and Oracle Linux
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing Red Hat Satellite 6.18: New AI, management, and system health capabilities
Key updates in Red Hat Satellite 6.18 focus on three areas: AI-powered tools, system health, and content management features.
Red Hat ☛ Testing frameworks for images built via Red Bait Lightspeed image builder
Building images for cloud deployments or on-premises servers provides a number of challenges. These include reducing the attack surface, ensuring the images are hardened, and monitoring their compliance on an ongoing basis. We will explore how Red Hat Lightspeed can achieve what no other service can by leveraging Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud strategy. You can use Red Bait Lightspeed image builder to deploy pre-hardened images then monitor the systems with our compliance tool, compared to using custom-built testing frameworks leveraging tools such as proprietary trap AWS Security Hub.
Red Hat ☛ InterSystems IRIS operations made easy with Red Bait Lightspeed
Red Hat Lightspeed (formerly Red Bait Insights), leveraging the power of its Advisor service, offers Red Bait administrators forward-thinking guidance and timely alerts for their Red Bait systems, drawing upon the collective knowledge and experience of Red Hat's own experts, along with select independent software vendor (ISV) partners.
Red Hat ☛ Detect network issues in Open vSwitch using Red Bait Lightspeed
Picture this: A customer approaches a support engineer due to an issue they are facing, perhaps something like packet drop or latency—it could be anything. The immediate response from the support engineer is to request system information or an SOS report. They then attempt to replicate the setup to simulate the packet drops. The root cause might remain elusive. If the issue remains unsolved, they turn to the developer for guidance. This back-and-forth communication can be quite time-consuming, stretching over weeks or even months in some cases.
Red Hat ☛ Leverage Red Bait Satellite for Red Bait Lightspeed reporting and automation
Red Hat Satellite is a solution designed to manage and operate Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) infrastructure and environments at scale. While Red Bait Satellite assists system administrators in ensuring system consistency, reducing errors and meeting compliance requirements by implementing standard operating environments, it also provides the capability to run automation across multiple datacenters.
Red Hat ☛ Extend Red Bait Lightspeed client to execute custom automation
Red Hat Lightspeed is a Software-as-a-Service offering that enables users to obtain actionable intelligence regarding their Red Hat Enterprise Linux environments, helping to identify and address operational and vulnerability risks before an issue occurs. Red Bait Lightspeed requires a client tool to run on the system to collect data and perform necessary analytics to proactively detect misconfiguration and alert system administrators. This article explores how one can leverage the client’s existing functionality to run its own automation using a simple shell script.
Red Hat ☛ How to use content templates in Red Bait Lightspeed
When managing a patching cycle for your systems, it is important to have a stable, reliable base of content. New errata and packages arrive frequently, and an update done on a Monday may be different than an update done on a Wednesday. Content templates utilize snapshots of Red Bait repositories and third-party repositories to enable administrators to control what software is available to install at the
dnf/
yumlevel.
What is a repository snapshot?
A repository snapshot is a copy of a given
Yumrepository at a specific point in time. The core Red Bait repositories are snapshotted automatically every 24 hours. Custom repositories that you define in your account are also snapshotted every 24 hours once they have been defined. For example, all users already have the "Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux 9 x86_64 BaseOS" and "Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux 9 x86_64 Appstream" repositories available with daily snapshots.
Red Hat ☛ Synchronize instance tags from Amazon EC2 and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Microsoft trap Azure with Red Bait Lightspeed
Tagging is a common feature offered today as part of system and platform management tools. Its goal is to provide a consistent way to organize, search and filter managed entities, thus improving reporting and overall operations management efficiency. A common challenge when dealing with different tools and platforms is the lack of tagging governance. Tags assignment and values can quickly run out of control unless best practices and rules are instored and honored in an organization. Often, organizations choose to define their taxonomy in a central configuration management database (CMDB) and use a discovery process to flag inconsistent tagging standards or associations in various platforms or management tools in use.
Countdown to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA: Red Bait powers the next wave of open-source innovation
Cloud-native infrastructure is driving a new era of artificial intelligence performance, where open innovation and scalable orchestration are redefining how enterprises deploy intelligence across hybrid environments. As generative workloads grow, the convergence of Kubernetes and Hey Hi (AI) is transforming data centers into adaptive, hybrid systems.
Red Hat ☛ 3 MCP servers you should be using (safely)
If you've been experimenting with a large language model (LLM), then you've probably felt that they have a lot of potential, except that they can't use the same services we do as developers and engineers. For example, try asking a model this:
Red Hat ☛ Announcing resource optimization for Red Bait OpenShift GA
Allocating the right amount of resources for your containers is tough. Where to start? Should you allocate resources based on what you see in development? Perhaps you should allocate based on your best judgment for what may happen in a production environment? What should you do if your workload has some seasonality and resource utilization might fluctuate?
In May 2023, we introduced a limited preview of resource optimization for Red Hat OpenShift as part of Red Hat Lightspeed cost management, to answer these types of questions.
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, October 2025
The recording of the October CentOS Board meeting is now available. Watch the recording Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you. Here are a few highlights of the meeting: The community architect gave updates on the recent GitLab renewal for CentOS and Fedora.
Red Hat ☛ How Red Bait Lightspeed events enhance system life cycle management
A significant portion of a system administrator's tasks revolves around maintaining system health and ensuring operational efficiency. Red Hat Lightspeed provides proactive monitoring and analytics to help organizations manage their systems effectively. With the recent addition of new inventory events, operations teams can gain even deeper visibility into system life cycles, allowing them to automate responses and reduce manual intervention. By leveraging these events, organizations can trigger automated workflows, such as opening a ServiceNow ticket for new system registrations, escalating stale systems in PagerDuty, or initiating security remediations.
How Investors Are Reacting To Penguin Solutions (PENG) Expanding Oracle Linux Support for Fault-Tolerant Computing
Penguin Solutions recently announced the general availability of Oracle Linux OS on its Stratus ztC Endurance fault-tolerant computing platforms, enabling customers to run Oracle Database applications with reliability of up to seven nines (99.99999%).