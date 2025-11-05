Nebula Is a New GTK Frontend for Managing Void Linux Packages

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 05, 2025



Exciting times for Void Linux users. Just a week after introducing Runkit, a new GTK-based graphical tool, written in Rust, designed to simplify how users manage runit services, the same developer is back with another project — Nebula, a much-needed graphical frontend for Void’s XBPS package manager.

Written also in Rust, Nebula provides a modern, user-friendly interface for browsing, installing, and managing packages, offering a GNOME Software–like experience within the minimalist Void ecosystem, with a clean and responsive GTK 4 interface.

Under the hood, it relies entirely on XBPS tooling, ensuring compatibility with Void’s native package system while making common tasks—like searching for, installing, updating, or removing software—more intuitive for desktop users.