news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Watts Martin ☛ The Emacs for everything obsession
Before I got into Emacs myself, this struck me as profoundly weird. As both an old Unix user and an old Mac user, “the best tool for the job” has become deeply ingrained. Emacs is excellent at text manipulation and at leveraging its Lisp machine heart for a remarkable level of extensibility, but surely that doesn’t make it the best tool for everything you can possibly wedge into it. Does it?
Feld ☛ Bacula File Director on MacOS
When I did my restoration to the new Mac Mini it took forever. It seems to have a requirement that it walks through the entire backup to count every single file in different categories (per each user account, installed applications, other files, etc). I don't mean to exaggerate -- the restoration literally took hours. At least 30-45 minutes are required for it to complete this inventory process, and then the actual restoration seems to be done a single file at a time which means the transfer rate is going to be slow as TCP is not being utilized efficiently. You can bet that all my git repos are to blame, but anyone with a ton of photos or other files is going to also suffer a similar fate.
I already have Bacula for my other systems, but I've never bothered setting it up for MacOS. No time like the present.
First step, install it: [...]
Funding
GNU ☛ GNU Guix: Update on the Guix Fundraising
We're on our way
It's been a month since we started the fundraising campaign to Sustain and Strengthen Guix. So far we've raised €6562 which is around 40% of our €15000 annual goal. If you'd like to support the project's fundraiser there's still time, pop over to the donate page now!
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
Rlang ☛ Data centers
Where are my data? Partly in a data center; probably with your data too… So, where are they?
