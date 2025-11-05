Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

When I did my restoration to the new Mac Mini it took forever. It seems to have a requirement that it walks through the entire backup to count every single file in different categories (per each user account, installed applications, other files, etc). I don't mean to exaggerate -- the restoration literally took hours. At least 30-45 minutes are required for it to complete this inventory process, and then the actual restoration seems to be done a single file at a time which means the transfer rate is going to be slow as TCP is not being utilized efficiently. You can bet that all my git repos are to blame, but anyone with a ton of photos or other files is going to also suffer a similar fate.

I already have Bacula for my other systems, but I've never bothered setting it up for MacOS. No time like the present.

First step, install it: [...]