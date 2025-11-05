news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 05, 2025



Quoting: Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13 Brings Long-Awaited React Interface —

Nginx Proxy Manager, a popular open-source tool for managing Nginx proxy hosts with a user-friendly interface, has just released version 2.13. The main highlight? After half a decade, users finally get a complete interface overhaul built with React and the modern Tabler UI.

This release replaces the aging Vue-based interface with a React frontend, offering smoother performance, improved responsiveness, and a more consistent user experience. The backend has also undergone a complete refactor — moving from CommonJS to ESM and adopting async/await functions throughout the codebase.