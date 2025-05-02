news
today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ Calculating Mathematical Expressions in Shell Scripting – Part 5
This is the fifth part of this shell scripting tutorial series. In this post, we’ll explore slightly advanced mathematical operations and how to handle them using shell scripts.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Open WebUI on Fedora 42
Open WebUI represents a significant advancement for Hey Hi (AI) enthusiasts and developers seeking to harness the power of large language models (LLMs) locally on their Fedora systems. This modern web interface transforms how users interact with Hey Hi (AI) models, offering a seamless experience without the constraints of cloud-based alternatives.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install WildFly on Linux Mint 22
WildFly, formerly known as JBoss, has established itself as a powerful, modular, and lightweight Java application server that enables developers to build robust enterprise applications. If you’re running Linux Mint 22 and need a reliable Java EE application server, WildFly is an excellent choice that offers exceptional performance and flexibility.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Create Dummy Data using Python
Generating dummy data is an essential skill for developers, data scientists, and testers who need realistic datasets without using sensitive production information. Python offers powerful tools that make creating synthetic data straightforward and efficient.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GlusterFS on Fedora 42
GlusterFS stands as a powerful solution for distributed storage needs, offering scalability and redundancy for modern infrastructures. With Fedora 42’s latest improvements, installing and configuring GlusterFS has become more streamlined while delivering better performance. This guide provides detailed instructions for setting up a robust GlusterFS environment, from initial installation to advanced configuration.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Figma on Manjaro
Figma has revolutionized collaborative design workflows, but GNU/Linux users often face challenges when trying to access this powerful design tool. While Figma doesn’t offer an official GNU/Linux client, Manjaro users have several reliable methods to run this essential design software on their systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MariaDB on Fedora 42
MariaDB has become one of the most popular open-source relational database management systems in the GNU/Linux ecosystem. As a powerful fork of MySQL, it offers robust performance, enhanced features, and fully open-source licensing that makes it appealing for developers and system administrators working with Fedora.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tor Browser on Fedora 42
In today’s digital age, online privacy has become increasingly crucial. With rising surveillance, data breaches, and tracking concerns, many users are turning to privacy-focused tools to protect their digital footprint.
-
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install XRDP on Ubuntu
XRDP allows you to control remotely your Ubuntu desktop via any remote desktop protocol software.
XRDP uses port 3389, so you can connect to your Ubuntu desktop remotely via any operating system.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to create a VPN server with sshuttle
sshuttle is a command line application that allows you to create your VPN server by using your SSH server.
As simple as it sounds, basically sshuttle turns your SSH server into a VPN server, by creating a SSH tunnel, which routes the client traffic through server over SSH protocol.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Linux Data Recovery: How to Salvage Lost or Corrupted Files
Data loss is a nightmare for any computer user, and GNU/Linux users are no exception. Despite the robust architecture of GNU/Linux operating systems, disasters can strike in the form of accidental deletions, corrupted partitions, or failing storage devices. Whether you're a system administrator, developer, or everyday GNU/Linux user, understanding how to recover data can be the difference between a minor inconvenience and a major setback.
This guide will walk you through the practical strategies and essential tools for recovering lost or corrupted files on Linux.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Dual Boot GNU/Linux and backdoored Windows on any PC
Windows and GNU/Linux co-existing on the same machine.