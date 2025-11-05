news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Rayforge - laser cutters and engravers tool - LinuxLinks
Rayforge is a modern, cross-platform G-code sender and control software for GRBL-based laser cutters and engravers.
Built with Gtk4 and Libadwaita, it provides a clean, native interface for Linux and Windows, offering a full suite of tools for both hobbyists and professionals.
This is free and open source software.
TowDow - tasks and process management - LinuxLinks
TowDow is a task and process manager that helps individuals and teams plan work, track progress, and collaborate on structured flows. It supports daily tasking as well as repeatable, multi-step processes, with a clean interface designed for focus.
Features include lists and sub-tasks, due dates, and collaboration-friendly flows.
This is free and open source software.
jafff - just another f* fast file manager - LinuxLinks
jafff is just another fast file manager. It’s inspired by the now abandoned fff file manager.
jafff tries to use as many of fff’s keybindings etc as possible, as is the same with some ls flags.
For example, starting it with jafff -la shows the some information as running ls -lah. The -h flag is not necessary for jafff since size is always displayed human-readable.
Ball2Box - casual ball game - LinuxLinks
Ball2Box is a causal ball game. Swipe to shoot the ball into the box in over 100 levels with only one finger.
This is free and open source software.
hii - file-based IRC client - LinuxLinks
hii is a file-based IRC client inspired by ii.
Backwards compatibility with ii wasn’t a goal. While the directory structure is mostly backwards compatible everything else is pretty much different. This is the case because proper backwards compatibility would have been a lot of work.
This is free and open source software.