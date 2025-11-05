news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
Michael Burkhardt ☛ Painter’s Multitool
But what really sets this little guy apart are those weird little T-shaped tabs in the middle of the back side. You can also use the tool as a carrying handle for two cans of paint at a time. This is especially handy for those semicircular paint can handles that don’t have a plastic grip.
-
Matthew Brunelle ☛ An ESP32 based beaconDB Scanner Prototype
I'm prototyping a design using the Tiny Yeti Locator for scanning for WiFi APs, and BLE Beacons. The goal is to make a small embedded device for contributing to beaconDB.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ RP2350 hacking challenge 2: into extra time
We’ve had some good chats with a number of teams and individuals working on this challenge, and it looks like our new AES library is thus far unvanquished, but we hear that progress is being made and a bit of extra time might provide ample opportunity to ruin our day (yay…). You’ll no doubt be glad to hear that we’re therefore extending the submission deadline for this challenge to midnight (UK time) on 31 December 2025. The RP2350 Hacking Challenge 2 page is the place to go for full details of the challenge: happy hacking!
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Full-size tank simulator setup now even crazier after being built into a 'tactical vehicle' with full-size replica machine gun and cannon
Bylat’s new video is a showcase of sim hardware-enhanced fun inside the free-to-play hit, World of Tanks. The Wargaming-published vehicular combat MMO features an incredible array of tanks, adept at various battlefield tasks. The PC version is closely tied to the mouse and keyboard control that the platform is renowned for. However, this video is all about fun, and doesn’t go into the technical aspects of getting these crazy sim setups working.
-
Arduino ☛ Arduino heads to Embedded World North America 2025 – join us at booth #5061
The Arduino team is heading to Embedded World North America 2025 in Anaheim, California (November 4th-6th) and would love to meet you there! We’ll be co-exhibiting at booth #5061 with Edge Impulse and Foundries.io, our “sister companies” within the Qualcomm Technologies family.
-
Hackaday ☛ Print-and-Clamp: Rubber Band PCB Stand Slides Into Duty
When it comes to soldering on a PCB it almost always helps to have some way to hold the board off your workbench, allowing leads to pass though with out making it unstable and keeping it level while working with tiny components. This project sent in by [Mel] was born out of necessity he was going to be teaching a soldering class and needed a way to keep boards in place, and so designed this Print-in-place PCB holder.
-
Arduino ☛ Improving bicycle safety with voice-activated turn signals
Bicycle safety is always a concern, but is a particularly big problem in cities where cycling is less common. Drivers in cars don’t expect to encounter cyclists and don’t know how to share the road properly. To protect themselves, cyclists need to be as predictable as possible and overt with their intentions.
-
The DIY Life ☛ A Pi Cluster That Fits in the Palm of Your Hand – The Sipeed Nanocluster
Building a Raspberry Pi cluster usually means dealing with messy cables, stacks of boards, and a tangle of power supplies. But what if you could shrink all of that into a single, compact board? That’s exactly what the Sipeed Nanocluster does.