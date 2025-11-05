Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

We’ve had some good chats with a number of teams and individuals working on this challenge, and it looks like our new AES library is thus far unvanquished, but we hear that progress is being made and a bit of extra time might provide ample opportunity to ruin our day (yay…). You’ll no doubt be glad to hear that we’re therefore extending the submission deadline for this challenge to midnight (UK time) on 31 December 2025. The RP2350 Hacking Challenge 2 page is the place to go for full details of the challenge: happy hacking!