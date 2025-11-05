news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 05, 2025



Quoting: The most beautiful Linux distributions for 2025 | ZDNET —

This topic always seems to come back around -- with good reason. Linux offers some of the most beautiful desktops on the market. I realize that aesthetics isn't everyone's cup of tea, but for those who do appreciate a beautiful desktop environment, Linux is filled with them.

Now, before I continue, I want to bring up a tangent, one that often appears in discussions about the best-looking Linux distribution: ricing. Ricing is the practice of configuring any Linux desktop to look exactly how you want it. Nearly every Linux desktop environment can be riced, which means you spend the time and turn that boring desktop into something magical.

What that says is two things: the sky's the limit, and you don't have to use one of the listed distributions to wind up with a gorgeous desktop.