news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Banana Pi, and Lots More
-
CNX Software ☛ Progress on upstream GNU/Linux for MediaTek Genio IoT SoCs and boards
Collabora announced a partnership with MediaTek to bring upstream support to the Genio IoT SoCs and boards in November 2024, but since the announcement was new at the time, no work had been done, and I didn’t write about it. However, almost one year later, Collabora can now report very good progress, especially for MediaTek MT8395 boards like Genio 1200 EVK and Radxa NIO 12L, which are now usable with mainline/upstream GNU/Linux since most features are implemented. But improvements also extend to MediaTek Genio 510 and Genio 700 EVKs, and the collaboration will continue with work on newer MediaTek Genio and Kompanio processors for IoT solutions and Chromebooks.
-
CNX Software ☛ Giveaway Week 2025 – Banana Pi BPI-R4 Lite
The third prize of CNX Software Giveaway Week 2025 is the Banana Pi BPI-R4 Lite router board, which will be shipped directly to a randomly selected winner by the company. It’s powered by a MediaTek Filogic 850 (MT7987AV) quad-core Cortex-A53 network processor, coupled with 2GB DDR4 and 8GB eMMC flash, and equipped with four gigabit Ethernet ports, a 2.5GbE RJ45 WAN port, and a 2.5GbE SFP cage. It can also be extended with WiFi 7 and 5G cellular modules thanks to two mini PCIe sockets and an M.2 Key-B slot with USB 3.0 interface.
-
It's FOSS ☛ What is a Media Server Software? Why You Should Care About it?
Kodi, Jellyfin, Plex, Emby! You might have heard and wondered what those are and why people are crazy about them. Let me explain in this article.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ The wolfDemo Board Story: From Idea to Reality
I work building open-source cybersecurity solutions for wolfSSL. These solutions often involve embedded environments, which is why we attended Embedded World in Nuremberg this March. We showcased several embedded security demos running on development boards.
-
It's FOSS ☛ This OpenWrt-Based Router Has Swappable Wi-Fi Modules for Future Upgrades
The Turris Omnia NG promises lifetime updates and a modular design for a real long-term use.
-
LWN ☛ CHERIoT 1.0 released
Version 1.0 of the Capability Hardware Extension to RISC-V for IoT (CHERIoT) specification has been released. CHERIoT is a hardware-software system for secure embedded devices, and the specification provides a full description of the ISA and its intended use by CHERIoT RTOS. David Chisnall has written a blog post about the release that explains its significance as well as plans for CHERIoT 2.0 and beyond: [...]
-
CNX Software ☛ HackBEE is a Raspberry Pi RP2350 USB-C dongle for developers (Crowdfunding)
Hack the Board’s HackBEE is a tiny programmable USB-C dongle and development platform powered by the Raspberry Pi RP2350 Arm Cortex-M33/Hazard3 RISC-V microcontroller. It supports USB host and device modes, has side buttons, and includes a multi-color RGB LED for feedback. The device can be used as a programmable HID device (keyboard/mouse/media controller), a USB host or device for testing and prototyping, an automation tool for repetitive tasks, a compact input emulator, or a teaching tool for C/C+, MicroPython, and embedded systems education. HackBEE specifications: MCU – Raspberry Pi RP2350A CPU Dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 @ 150 MHz with Arm Trustzone, Secure boot OR Dual-core RISC-V Hazard3 @ 150 MHz Either two cores can be used.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Celebrating young tech creators: Coolest Projects 2025 and what’s next in 2026
Discover the highlights of Coolest Projects 2025, celebrating young digital creators worldwide, and find out what’s coming in 2026.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ iLabs Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II Adds Upgraded Power Architecture and BConnect Expansion
iLabs has released the Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II, an upgraded Feather-format microcontroller board that combines the Raspberry Pi RP2040 with an RFM95W LoRa radio module. The new revision refines the original design with improved noise isolation, enhanced power distribution, and added modular connectivity options.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Turris Omnia NG Introduced with OpenWRT-Derived OS, Wi-Fi 7, and 10 Gbps Networking
CZ.NIC has launched the Turris Omnia NG router, described as a new open-source device focused on security, performance, and modularity. It features a quad-core processor, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and M.2-based expandability, targeting users who require a long-lasting and adaptable networking platform.
-
PR Newswire ☛ New Jetson-based AI robotics demo shows how Peridio's production-grade Linux stack accelerates physical AI deployment time from months to days
Today at Embedded World North America, Peridio is unveiling a new vision AI robot demonstration design which shows how embedded device manufacturers can rapidly develop an NVIDIA Jetson board-based prototype using Peridio's fully production-hardened Avocado OS.
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
GreyCoder ☛ The Above Phone Has A Pre-Configured Private Operating System
Above Phone is a privacy-focused brand that sells Google Pixel devices pre-installed with GrapheneOS.
GrapheneOS is considered to be the most secure and private mobile operating system that is based on Android Open Source Project.
-