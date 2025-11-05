VTubing on Fedora KDE 42

Tux Machines

iLabs Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II Adds Upgraded Power Architecture and BConnect Expansion

iLabs has released the Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II, an upgraded Feather-format microcontroller board that combines the Raspberry Pi RP2040 with an RFM95W LoRa radio module. The new revision refines the original design with improved noise isolation, enhanced power distribution, and added modular connectivity options.

Turris Omnia NG Introduced with OpenWRT-Derived OS, Wi-Fi 7, and 10 Gbps Networking

CZ.NIC has launched the Turris Omnia NG router, described as a new open-source device focused on security, performance, and modularity. It features a quad-core processor, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and M.2-based expandability, targeting users who require a long-lasting and adaptable networking platform.

Internet Society

Making Internet Policy Make Sense—Your Multilingual Guide to the Internet

One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.  

Tor Project blog

Keeping the internet free together: Join us for State of the Onion 2025

What happens when the internet goes down during a moment of crisis, like political turmoil or a natural disaster? How do you access trustworthy information? How do you stay in touch with others? And how can you support your community during a crisis?

Arti 1.7.0 released: Onion service restricted discovery, experimental HTTP proxy, relay development, and more.

Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.

9to5Linux

NVIDIA 580.105.08 Linux Graphics Driver Released with a New Environment Variable

NVIDIA 580.95.05 is here to introduce a new environment variable, CUDA_DISABLE_PERF_BOOST, which allows users to disable the default behavior of boosting their NVIDIA GPU to a higher power state when running CUDA apps. Setting this environment variable to ‘1’ will disable the boost.

KDE Plasma 6.5.2 Improves KRunner’s Search Result Ordering and Fixes Regressions

KDE Plasma 6.5.2 improves KRunner’s search result ordering by prioritizing exact matches of names and keywords, substring matches anchored to the beginning of the name or caption, and substring matches in the middle.

Systemd-Free Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 Distro Is Out Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.

VTubing on Fedora KDE 42

I finally have a good desktop computer for streaming, and I have been testing streaming KDE documentation work on Twitch (with occasional Silksong speedrunning) while using a bunny avatar.

It’s time to announce it: I now stream mondays to fridays at 8 PM UTC (5 PM UTC-3 / Brasilia time) on twitch.tv/herzenschein. Come and say hi, ask about KDE stuff there!

Today I’m going to teach you how to make a fully working 3D VTubing setup on Fedora KDE 42. Realistically, this guide applies to any modern Fedora, really.

Incus 6.18 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.18 adds macOS agent support, VirtIO sound for VMs
Portable Games: Valve's Steam Deck Sleep Mode and Factorio Running On Mobile
Gaming and GNU/Linux
LXQt 2.3 Desktop Environment Released with New Features and Enhancements
LXQt 2.3 has been released today as the latest stable version of the lightweight desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems, an update that brings new features and improvements.
KDE Plasma 6.5.2, Bugfix Release for November
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 6, versioned 6.5.2
Taking Search Live, Slicing and Splitting Based on Multiple Criteria [original]
Techrights Turns 19 This Friday [original]
Tux Machines Was Always Run by Women [original]
NVIDIA 580.105.08 Linux Graphics Driver Released with a New Environment Variable
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 580.105.08 graphics drivers for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems as a new update in the latest NVIDIA 580 series.
Linux gamers on Steam finally cross over the 3% mark
Linux 6.18-rc4
Systemd-Free Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 Distro Is Out Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
The Devuan developers announced the release of Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 “Daedalus” distribution as a 100% derivative of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system without systemd and related components.
 
Fwupd 2.0.17 Released with Support for Lexar and Maxio NVMe SSDs
Fwupd 2.0.17 has been released today as the seventeenth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility, adding support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13 Brings Long-Awaited React Interface
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13 introduces a React-based frontend with an updated Tabler UI
Free and Open Source Software
Calam Arch Installer – Arch-based Linux distribution
Calam Arch Installer is an Arch-based Linux distribution designed to help install an Arch Linux system
It's Time to Bring Back GNOME Office (Hope You Remember It)
Those who used GNOME 2 in the 2000's would remember the now forgotten GNOME Office
VTubing on Fedora KDE 42
Android Leftovers
I've used vanilla Android for a decade and I regret not installing this launcher sooner
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Rust Pushers in Debian Are 'Killing' the 'Old' PCs (Bad for the Environment)
Hear ye, hear ye! The GNU Press Shop is open now through New Years' Day
The end of 2025 is less than two months away, but fear not...
Nebula Is a New GTK Frontend for Managing Void Linux Packages
Nebula is a fresh Rust-built GTK frontend for XBPS
Jenny’s Daily Drivers: ReactOS 0.4.15
When picking operating systems for a closer look here in the Daily Drivers series
KeePass 2.60 Released with Firefox CSV Import Support (Ubuntu PPA)
KeePass Password Safe released new 2.60 version few days ago
Free and Open Source Software
Farewell to these, but not adieu…
Friday was my last day at the GNOME Foundation
The most beautiful Linux distributions for 2025
If you prefer your desktop operating system to be prettier than the average bear
Games: Steam Deck, HYPER DEMON PVP, and More
Today in Techrights
Applications, Games, Hardware, and Distributions
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
NVIDIA Releases Linux Driver 580.105 With HDMI and Game Crash Fixes
The new NVIDIA 580.105 Linux driver fixes HDMI FRL issues
Devuan 6 “Excalibur” Released with Debian 13 “Trixie” Base
Devuan 6 “Excalibur,” based on Debian 13 “Trixie,” is now out with a mandatory /usr merge and PipeWire audio support
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
NebiOS – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
NebiOS is an Ubuntu-based desktop Linux distribution with a custom Wayland compositor called NebiDE (based on Wayfire)
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, and LINUX Unplugged
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
SUSE Hugs Buzzwords and Hack Week Project in OpenSUSE
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue (301)
Nearly 90% of Windows Games now run on GNU/Linux
today's howtos
An Alternative to Microsoft Office: SoftMaker FreeOffice 2024
by David Pardue (kalwisti)
by David Pardue (kalwisti)
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Wear OS 6 seems to be pushing frequent and phony stress alerts
LibreELEC 12.2.1 Media Center Arrives with Kodi 21.3 Omega
LibreELEC 12.2.1 open-source media center brings Kodi 21.3 Omega and Linux kernel 6.16
SUSE delivers Raspberry Pi 5 U-Boot support
SUSE delivers Raspberry Pi 5 U-Boot support
This minimalist Linux distro is built for small business - and runs like a dream
If you're looking for a minimalist Linux distribution that doesn't force specific apps on you and runs well
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Vitalinux – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
Vitalinux is a Linux distribution chosen by the Government of Aragon for its educational centers
ZimaOS – simplified, focused and Open NAS operating system
ZimaOS is a complete operating system with system-level support for remote access
Turris Omnia NG Introduced with OpenWRT-Derived OS, Wi-Fi 7, and 10 Gbps Networking
According to the product brief, the Turris Omnia NG runs Turris OS
Ikey Doherty Missing from AerynOS for Six Months
AerynOS maintainer confirms that founder Ikey Doherty hasn’t been in contact for six months but assures the project remains stable and on track
Leap Fuels Hands-On Learning, Exploration
Lifelong learners and tech enthusiasts don’t view openSUSE Leap as just a stable operating system
There Would be No Linux Without GNU [original]
Games: Pillars of Eternity, Thrive, BallisticNG, and More
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Wine 10.18 is Out
Speaking Truth to Power [original]
Join Us in Internet Relay Chat (IRC) [original]
Those of our readers who have an IRC client or know how to install an IRC client are more than welcome to join us there
Meeting Us in Person This Week [original]
The party will be in Manchester
Recent Valnet Articles in XDA and HowTo Geek
Today in Techrights
10 Reasons to Choose GNU/Linux, Not Apple, After End of (Vista) 10 [original]
To take control of your life adopt GNU/Linux
Rianne's Fish Have Survived Our Absence [original]
Thankfully we won't be leaving them on their own any time soon
Steam Deck Kicked Off a PC Gaming Revolution and Steam Deck's USB-C Port Has a Wild Number of Uses
Some Steam news
Self-Hosting on a Raspberry Pi, Proxmox, Homelabs, and Home Servers
haredware projects
6 exciting and niche OS projects that are quietly growing as users leave Windows
Zorin OS: the polished gateway from Windows to Linux
GNU/Linux and Open Hardware Leftovers
Applications: A Look at Bazaar and Kando
Applications for GNU/Linux
Wetherspoons Cuts the Sugar [original]
it would probably improve health somewhat
Android Leftovers
No HyperOS 3.1 for You: Xiaomi Devices Missing Out on Android 16 Upgrade
Shelf Stable Cosmic DE Will Arrive With a Pop! on December 11
What is likely the most anticipated desktop Linux launch in years kicks off on December 11
Snap out of it: Canonical on Flatpak friction, Core Desktop, and the future of Ubuntu
Jon Seager, VP of Engineering, talks exclusively to The Reg
I always install these 7 Flatpak apps on my Linux PCs
Looking for Flatpak recommendations that go beyond the usual LibreOffice and GIMP suggestions
Free and Open Source Software
Radio was evaluated on the Volla Phone Quintus, a smartphone powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 with 8 cores, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, running Ubuntu Touch 24.04
Kiro – minimal, flexible, and customizable Arch-based Linux distribution
Kiro is a minimal, flexible, and fully customizable Arch-based ISO project built on top of ArcoLinux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
today's howtos
These are the only 3 Linux distros I recommend to newcomers
Ready to try Linux but confused by the hundreds of distros out there
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Review: StartOS 0.4.0
StartOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution intended to be run on personal servers
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.7, Linux 6.12.57, and Linux 6.6.116
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.7 kernel
A Week of Unwinding [original]
This coming spring this site turns 22
Bicycle Repair, Shoe Repair, and Hacking [original]
Learning how to do things on one's own isn't a bad thing
today's leftovers
Retro, Open Hardware, Modding, and Linux Devices
Games: Steam Next Fest, DIY Pinball Machine, and More
today's howtos
FreeBSD 15.0-BETA4 Now Available
FreeBSD 15.0 Beta 4 is out
Today in Techrights
