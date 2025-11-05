news
Web Browsers and Web Sites Leftovers
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Yes really, curl is still developed
As standards, browsers and users update their expectations, curl does as well. curl needs to adapt and keep up to stay relevant. We want to keep improving it so that it can match and go beyond what people want from it. We want to help drive and push internet transfer technologies to help users to do better, more efficient and more secure operations. We like carrying the world’s infrastructure on our shoulders.
-
Luigi Mozzillo ☛ Unread instead of Reeder Classic · mzll
I change default applications frequently because, in fact, I like to test, change, and try other solutions that might somehow improve my workflow, my information consultation or gathering. And because everything I use always has some flaw that prevents me from appreciating it 100%, by changing1 I somehow cancel—or pretend to forget—this perfectionist quirk of mine.
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Firefox Add-on Reviews: Supercharge your productivity with a Firefox extension
With more work and education happening online you may find yourself needing new ways to juice your productivity. From time management to organizational tools and more, the right Firefox extension can give you an edge in the art of efficiency.
I need help saving and organizing a lot of web content
-
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.9 Beta 3
WordPress 6.9 Beta 3 is available for download and testing! This beta version of the WordPress software is still under development. Please don’t install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, you can evaluate Beta 3 on a test server and site.
-