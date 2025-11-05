news

Quoting: It's Time to Bring Back GNOME Office (Hope You Remember It)

With recent developments, such as the introduction of a reference operating system, the GNOME project has clearly positioned itself as a full, top-to-bottom computing platform. It has one of the fastest-growing app ecosystems in the Linux and open-source world as a whole and even has an Incubator, providing a path for some apps to join Core via the Release Team. GNOME-adjacent, community-led projects like Phosh build on this robust ecosystem to deliver their unified vision to other form factors.

Yet, one of the jarringly obvious things the GNOME platform lacks right now is a dedicated office suite that follows its Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) and uses its native technologies. This brings us to the question: Is it time for a resurrection?