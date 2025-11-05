news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 05, 2025



Quoting: KeePass 2.60 Released with Firefox CSV Import Support (Ubuntu PPA) | UbuntuHandbook —

It as well improved Bitwarden JSON support. Now, if the value of a totp field consists only of Base32 characters, it is now treated as a shared secret for time-based one-time password generation.

The release also improved the app user interface. The quick search box now search for group paths, while a toggle option is available in Tools -> Options -> Interface (1) to turn on/off the feature.

The drop-down box for quick search box, which can be opened by Alt + Down now supports keyboard navigation and selection. However, due to bug, the auto-completion of the quick search box is disabled.

For users who have many groups, the release now supports displaying ‘Group Path’ and ‘Group Name’ list columns in the main entry. Though, the feature is not enabled by default. User may enable them by going to ‘View’ → ‘Configure Columns’.