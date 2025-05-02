news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Impact of Experience AI in Kenya
Paul Akwabi from Tech Kidz Africa shares how Experience AI is helping to increase digital literacy in the country.
EFF ☛ Washington’s Right to Repair Bill Heads to the Governor
Washington State has come close to passing strong right-to-repair legislation before, only to falter at the last moments. This year, thanks to the work of our friends at the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (USPIRG) and their affiliate Washington PIRG, a coalition of groups got the bill through the legislature by emphasizing that the right to repair is good for people, good for small business, and good for the environment. Given the cost of new electronic devices is likely to increase, it’s also a pocketbook issue that more lawmakers should get behind.
Quentin Santos ☛ Arduino Automatic Reset
This is a relatively unimportant feature of the Arduino Uno. However, to properly understand it, I needed to uncover a significant amount of implicit knowledge that is absolutely not obvious for someone like me, who mostly ever dealt with software.
PC World ☛ Raspberry Pi's fancy new soldering tech cuts product returns in half
A new production system—made with help from Sony—makes the Pi 5 more reliable, resulting in fewer returns and a greener manufacturing process.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Lower prices for 4GB and 8GB Compute Module 4
At Raspberry Pi, our mission is to make computing accessible and affordable for everyone and for businesses at every scale, so today we’re delighted to announce a reduction in the price of some of the most popular variants of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. From now, if you buy a standard operating temperature Compute Module 4 from a Raspberry Pi Approved Reseller, it will cost you $5 less for a 4GB RAM variant, and $10 less for an 8GB RAM variant.