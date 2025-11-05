news
Games: Steam Deck, HYPER DEMON PVP, and More
Steam Deck gets a new low-power screen-off downloads mode | GamingOnLinux
Probably the single most requested Steam Deck feature since release is now in Beta, allowing you to get your downloads going with the screen off. You need to opt-in to access this to test it before it rolls out to everyone via Settings > System > System Update Channel.
HYPER DEMON PVP brings a free 1v1 FPS like no other out now | GamingOnLinux
From the developer of Devil Daggers and HYPER DEMON comes HYPER DEMON PVP, taking the wild visual style to a competitive 1v1 online FPS. Best of all - it's free, and it looks absolutely nuts.
Warhammer Survivors announced as a licensed Vampire Survivors game | GamingOnLinux
Oh wow, that's certainly a surprise. Warhammer Survivors is coming from Auroch Digital as a licensed version of Vampire Survivors. I've joked a number of times about how every developer seems to be trying to make a survivor-like, but this really moves things a step further taking the original Vampire Survivors and putting an official Warhammer theme on top of it.
Get more scary treats in the Horror Icons Showcase Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
With a promise of more games coming to it later, the Horror Icons Showcase Humble Bundle has launched with a nice selection already. It's been a while since I've seen Humble launch a bundle that notes more is coming soon, it's something they did quite a few times many years ago. Seems a bit odd now though, keys for whatever it is probably got delayed.
Valve upgrade Proton Hotfix to improve NINJA GAIDEN 4 on Desktop Linux | GamingOnLinux
While NINJA GAIDEN 4 is Steam Deck Verified, it turns out on Desktop Linux it has some big problems that Valve have hopefully solved now.