news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Ensuring That Every Computer User Anywhere in the World Can Take Control of All His or Her Computers
We must fight the people who attack general-purpose computing, in particular those who push this agenda very aggressively inside Linux
-
What Happened to the Open Source Initiative (OSI) Elections: The Purge, the Cover-up, and the Witch-hunts
OSI has gone "full Microsoft"
New
-
In 24 Countries Observed by statCounter Vista 11 is Still Less Than a Quarter of Windows Users Despite All Other Versions Being 'Expired'
They ought to move to GNU/Linux
-
Links 27/04/2025: Pope Goodbyes, "Politics of Fear", Slop Redux and More Google Shutdowns (Google Debt Had Grown This Year)
Links for the day
-
Links 27/04/2025: Serenity Dialectics, Hockey Jersey Ethics, and More
Links for the day
-
Links 27/04/2025: Death of Nest Thermostats, Death of Metaverse
Links for the day
-
Links 27/04/2025: Projects Workflow and Discovering Technology
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 26, 2025
IRC logs for Saturday, April 26, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):