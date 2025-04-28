Tux Machines

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 27th, 2025

Thank you!

Mixxx 2.5.1 Adds Mapping for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra Controller

Highlights of Mixxx 2.5.1 include new mappings for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra, Numark NS6II, Numark Platinum FX, M-Vave SMC-Mixer, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, and Reloop Digital Jockey 2 IE controllers, and a piano keyboard mapping for the M-Vave SMK-25 II controller.

LinuxGizmos.com

AnalogLamb Expands Maple Series with Low-Cost ESP32C6 Breakout Boards

AnalogLamb has introduced three new RISC-V development boards based on the ESP32-C6, designed for low-cost, full-function, and low-power IoT applications. These boards feature Espressif’s first Wi-Fi 6 SoC, integrating Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 protocols.

MS-A2 Combines Ryzen 9 9955HX and 7945HX Processing with Scalable Storage in a Compact Form Factor

Minisforum recently introduced the MS-A2, a compact workstation featuring high-end AMD processors, support for up to 96GB of memory, and flexible storage options. It offers PCIe expansion, triple 8K display output, and fast wired and wireless connectivity, targeting users who need strong performance in a small footprint.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2025

Nice weather in April

Updated This Past Day

  1. Ensuring That Every Computer User Anywhere in the World Can Take Control of All His or Her Computers
    We must fight the people who attack general-purpose computing, in particular those who push this agenda very aggressively inside Linux
  2. What Happened to the Open Source Initiative (OSI) Elections: The Purge, the Cover-up, and the Witch-hunts
    OSI has gone "full Microsoft"

    New

  3. In 24 Countries Observed by statCounter Vista 11 is Still Less Than a Quarter of Windows Users Despite All Other Versions Being 'Expired'
    They ought to move to GNU/Linux
  4. Links 27/04/2025: Pope Goodbyes, "Politics of Fear", Slop Redux and More Google Shutdowns (Google Debt Had Grown This Year)
    Links for the day
  5. Links 27/04/2025: Serenity Dialectics, Hockey Jersey Ethics, and More
    Links for the day
  6. Links 27/04/2025: Death of Nest Thermostats, Death of Metaverse
    Links for the day
  7. Links 27/04/2025: Projects Workflow and Discovering Technology
    Links for the day
  8. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  9. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 26, 2025
    IRC logs for Saturday, April 26, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

Releases: Auto-CPUFreq 2.6.0, Boatswain 5.0, syslog-ng 4.8.2
CRUX 3.8 Release Notes
This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.8
Linux 6.15-rc4
"So let's see if this rc ends up avoiding any silly issues"
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 27th, 2025
The 237th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 27th, 2025.
Mixxx 2.5.1 Adds Mapping for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra Controller
Mixxx 2.5.1, the latest version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free virtual DJ software for performing live mixes, was released today with various improvements and bug fixes.
Programming Leftovers
'Fall Guys' on GNU/Linux and Harms to Game Makers
Audiocasts/Shows: LinuxFest Northwest 2025 and This Week in Linux
Fedora is aiming for fully reproducible builds and Kevin Fenzi's Latest Report
Fedora picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Linux on Nintendo Switch, and More
LibreOffice at the Augsburger Linux-InfoDay 2025 and Best Office Suites for Linux
a roundup
The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs
E-waste? More like free stuff! Businesses are about to start dumping their perfectly fine (and sometimes powerful) PCs because Windows 11 won't run on them. But Linux will.
Voyager 25.04
Voyager Live 25.04 is out
Interview about EU OS: ‘Most public servants have never used something else than Windows’
English version
Android Leftovers
Gmail now lets you resize panes on Android tablets and foldable devices
Free and Open Source Software
Malbian is a Linux distribution for malware analysis and reverse engineering
Malbian Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution aimed towards Malware Analysis and Reverse Engineering
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition
Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.
The Linux Link Tech Show and New Videos on GNU/Linux
today's leftovers
KDE and GNOME: Fonts, Skrooge, and libfoundry
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and Godot 4.5 dev 3 Released
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Linux Kernel and BSD Leftovers
PhotoPrism Release and Linux Handbook Software News
Incus 6.12 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.12 container & virtual machine manager adds online VM memory growth
today's howtos
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features
Linux hardware vendor System76 released today COSMIC Alpha 7 as the latest development version for this up-and-coming desktop environment written in Rust for GNU/Linux distributions and the company’s in-house Pop!_OS Linux distro.
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu 24.04 Now Available for OrangePi’s New RISC-V SBC
Of note, Ubuntu 24.04 developer images are now available for the new OrangePi RV2 RISC-V single-board computer (SBC)
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 is available for testing
This update brings a wide range of package updates, new features
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Neptune is a Linux distribution built upon Debian Stable
Neptune is a Linux Distribution for desktops based fully upon Debian Stable
Murena & /e/OS 2025: another leap towards Usable Privacy for All
Moreover, our open source approach facilitates your digital sovereignty, whether you are a person
This Week in Plasma: multiple major Wayland and UI features
This week many KDE contributors gathered in the devastatingly sensible Austrian city of Graz for a long-awaited Plasma development sprint
This Week in GNOME: #197 XML Parsing
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 18 to April 25
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
broken promises by the Foundation
today's leftovers
FSF Events IRC and Pittsburgh, GNU Taler News
Rocky Linux and Fedora Leftovers
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.4, Linux 6.12.25, Linux 6.6.88, and Linux 6.1.135
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.4 kernel
Security and Linux Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: Dune, Lost For Swords, and More
After Three Years, AlmaLinux Is Having an Election
Here’s some preliminary information about AlmaLinux OS Foundation’s upcoming board election
Today in Techrights
