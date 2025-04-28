Linux 6.15-rc4

So let's see if this rc ends up avoiding any silly issues - things certainly look pretty normal, and there were no hurried last-minute changes this week due to system upgrades. And the locking mishap with local_trylock reported by phoronix (which didn't trigger on all compiler versions, so you saw it or not depending on what compiler you used) also got sorted out.

In fact, we seem to have reached the point where much of the discussion is about future changes. Which tends to be a good sign.

The rc4 diffstat looks pretty good - mostly flat with some (untimely, but still fairly small) openrisc updates and bcachefs case-insensitivity patches standing out. But the rest looks like just a lot of tiny fixes.

And by "a lot" I don't even mean anything excessive - it's all very normal for the rc4 timeframe.

Please do keep testing,

Linus