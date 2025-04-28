Minisforum recently introduced the MS-A2, a compact workstation featuring high-end AMD processors, support for up to 96GB of memory, and flexible storage options. It offers PCIe expansion, triple 8K display output, and fast wired and wireless connectivity, targeting users who need strong performance in a small footprint.

CRUX 3.8 Release Notes

Apr 28, 2025



Introduction

This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.8. Everybody upgrading from the previous release is advised to carefully read the following notes.

Toolchain updates

CRUX 3.8 comes with a multilib toolchain which includes glibc 2.40, gcc 14.2.0 and binutils 2.43.1

Kernel

Linux 6.12.23 (LTS)

Xorg

CRUX 3.8 ships with Xorg 7.7 and xorg-server 21.1.16

Wayland

CRUX 3.8 includes Wayland 1.23.1. Ports continue to default to Xorg, but Wayland can easily be installed along and run in either pure Wayland or Xwayland mode. If you decide to run a Wayland session, you will need to enable the 'contrib' collection and rebuild a few ports (for example xorg/mesa) to make it fully available.

cd /usr/ports && grep -rlw "wayland" | cut -d "/" -f2 | sort -u to see which ports are affected.

