Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 27th, 2025

Thank you!

Mixxx 2.5.1 Adds Mapping for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra Controller

Highlights of Mixxx 2.5.1 include new mappings for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra, Numark NS6II, Numark Platinum FX, M-Vave SMC-Mixer, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, and Reloop Digital Jockey 2 IE controllers, and a piano keyboard mapping for the M-Vave SMK-25 II controller.

LinuxGizmos.com

AnalogLamb Expands Maple Series with Low-Cost ESP32C6 Breakout Boards

AnalogLamb has introduced three new RISC-V development boards based on the ESP32-C6, designed for low-cost, full-function, and low-power IoT applications. These boards feature Espressif’s first Wi-Fi 6 SoC, integrating Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 protocols.

MS-A2 Combines Ryzen 9 9955HX and 7945HX Processing with Scalable Storage in a Compact Form Factor

Minisforum recently introduced the MS-A2, a compact workstation featuring high-end AMD processors, support for up to 96GB of memory, and flexible storage options. It offers PCIe expansion, triple 8K display output, and fast wired and wireless connectivity, targeting users who need strong performance in a small footprint.

news

CRUX 3.8 Release Notes

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2025

Introduction

This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.8. Everybody upgrading from the previous release is advised to carefully read the following notes.

Toolchain updates

CRUX 3.8 comes with a multilib toolchain which includes glibc 2.40, gcc 14.2.0 and binutils 2.43.1

Kernel

Linux 6.12.23 (LTS)

Xorg

CRUX 3.8 ships with Xorg 7.7 and xorg-server 21.1.16

Wayland

CRUX 3.8 includes Wayland 1.23.1. Ports continue to default to Xorg, but Wayland can easily be installed along and run in either pure Wayland or Xwayland mode. If you decide to run a Wayland session, you will need to enable the 'contrib' collection and rebuild a few ports (for example xorg/mesa) to make it fully available.
cd /usr/ports && grep -rlw "wayland" | cut -d "/" -f2 | sort -u to see which ports are affected.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Releases: Auto-CPUFreq 2.6.0, Boatswain 5.0, syslog-ng 4.8.2
software releases
 
CRUX 3.8 Release Notes
This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.8
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux 6.15-rc4
"So let's see if this rc ends up avoiding any silly issues"
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 27th, 2025
The 237th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 27th, 2025.
Mixxx 2.5.1 Adds Mapping for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra Controller
Mixxx 2.5.1, the latest version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free virtual DJ software for performing live mixes, was released today with various improvements and bug fixes.
today's leftovers
BSD, Linux, and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
'Fall Guys' on GNU/Linux and Harms to Game Makers
gaming picks
Audiocasts/Shows: LinuxFest Northwest 2025 and This Week in Linux
2 new ones
Fedora is aiming for fully reproducible builds and Kevin Fenzi's Latest Report
Fedora picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Linux on Nintendo Switch, and More
gadgets and more
LibreOffice at the Augsburger Linux-InfoDay 2025 and Best Office Suites for Linux
a roundup
The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs
E-waste? More like free stuff! Businesses are about to start dumping their perfectly fine (and sometimes powerful) PCs because Windows 11 won't run on them. But Linux will.
Voyager 25.04
Voyager Live 25.04 is out
Interview about EU OS: ‘Most public servants have never used something else than Windows’
English version
Android Leftovers
Gmail now lets you resize panes on Android tablets and foldable devices
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Malbian is a Linux distribution for malware analysis and reverse engineering
Malbian Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution aimed towards Malware Analysis and Reverse Engineering
today's leftovers
4 picks
today's howtos
many howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition
Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.
The Linux Link Tech Show and New Videos on GNU/Linux
new shows/clips
today's leftovers
Debian and more
KDE and GNOME: Fonts, Skrooge, and libfoundry
software updates
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and Godot 4.5 dev 3 Released
Some gaming updates
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly Fedora
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Linux Kernel and BSD Leftovers
more BSD than Linux
PhotoPrism Release and Linux Handbook Software News
FOSS update
Incus 6.12 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.12 container & virtual machine manager adds online VM memory growth
today's howtos
many howtos
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
some releases
COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features
Linux hardware vendor System76 released today COSMIC Alpha 7 as the latest development version for this up-and-coming desktop environment written in Rust for GNU/Linux distributions and the company’s in-house Pop!_OS Linux distro.
Android Leftovers
New Android spyware is targeting Russian military personnel on the front lines
Ubuntu 24.04 Now Available for OrangePi’s New RISC-V SBC
Of note, Ubuntu 24.04 developer images are now available for the new OrangePi RV2 RISC-V single-board computer (SBC)
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 is available for testing
This update brings a wide range of package updates, new features
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
It’s free and open source software
Neptune is a Linux distribution built upon Debian Stable
Neptune is a Linux Distribution for desktops based fully upon Debian Stable
Murena & /e/OS 2025: another leap towards Usable Privacy for All
Moreover, our open source approach facilitates your digital sovereignty, whether you are a person
This Week in Plasma: multiple major Wayland and UI features
This week many KDE contributors gathered in the devastatingly sensible Austrian city of Graz for a long-awaited Plasma development sprint
This Week in GNOME: #197 XML Parsing
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 18 to April 25
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
broken promises by the Foundation
today's leftovers
Ubuntu and more
FSF Events IRC and Pittsburgh, GNU Taler News
Free software updates
Rocky Linux and Fedora Leftovers
the redhat-centric world
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
some hardware news
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.4, Linux 6.12.25, Linux 6.6.88, and Linux 6.1.135
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.4 kernel
Security and Linux Leftovers
mostly security
today's howtos
weekend batch to start the day
Games: Dune, Lost For Swords, and More
10 picks, mostly from GamingOnLinux
After Three Years, AlmaLinux Is Having an Election
Here’s some preliminary information about AlmaLinux OS Foundation’s upcoming board election
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles