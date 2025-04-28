news
CRUX 3.8 Release Notes
Introduction
This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.8. Everybody upgrading from the previous release is advised to carefully read the following notes.
Toolchain updates
CRUX 3.8 comes with a multilib toolchain which includes glibc 2.40, gcc 14.2.0 and binutils 2.43.1
Kernel
Linux 6.12.23 (LTS)
Xorg
CRUX 3.8 ships with Xorg 7.7 and xorg-server 21.1.16
Wayland
CRUX 3.8 includes Wayland 1.23.1. Ports continue to default to Xorg, but Wayland can easily be installed along and run in either pure Wayland or Xwayland mode. If you decide to run a Wayland session, you will need to enable the 'contrib' collection and rebuild a few ports (for example xorg/mesa) to make it fully available.
cd /usr/ports && grep -rlw "wayland" | cut -d "/" -f2 | sort -u to see which ports are affected.