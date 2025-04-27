Objective-C came up in the frenzied early days of the object-oriented programming era, and by all accounts, it should have never survived past it. By the 1980s, software projects had grown too large for one person, or even one team, to develop alone. To make collaboration easier, Xerox PARC computer scientist Alan Kay had created object-oriented programming—a paradigm that organized code into reusable “objects” that interact by sending each other “messages.” For instance, a programmer could build a Timer object that could receive messages like start, stop, and readTime. These objects could then be reused across different software programs. In the 1980s, excitement about object-oriented programming was so high that a new language was coming out every few months, and computer scientists argued that we were on the precipice of a “software industrial revolution.”