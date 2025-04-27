Tux Machines

Zalmotek RA6M1, RA8M1, and RZ/A3UL Feather SoMs Target High-Performance Embedded Applications

Zalmotek expands its Feather System on Module portfolio with high-performance options designed for advanced embedded systems. These modules are based on Renesas processors and follow the Feather form factor, enabling flexibility for robotics, industrial control, and edge computing applications.

NUCLEO-WBA65RI Brings Bluetooth LE, Thread, and Zephyr RTOS to STM32 Nucleo-64 Platform

The NUCLEO-WBA65RI is a wireless STM32 Nucleo-64 development board built around the STM32WBA65RIV7 microcontroller. It combines the MB2130 MCU RF board with the MB1801 mezzanine board to support Bluetooth LE and IEEE 802.15.4-based protocols such as Thread, Matter, and Zigbee.

Beetle RP2350 is a $4.90 Mini Development Board for Embedded Projects

The Beetle RP2350 is a coin-sized development board designed for space-constrained embedded projects. Despite its compact 25 × 20.5 mm footprint, it offers a wide range of hardware features and low power consumption, enabling its use in portable devices such as retro computers, game consoles, lighting controllers, and electronic badges.

Zalmotek RA0E1, RA2E1, and RA4M1 Feather SoMs for Energy-Efficient Embedded Development

The RA0E1 Feather SoM is designed for ultra-low-power use cases. It features an Arm Cortex-M23 CPU core operating at up to 32 MHz with 64 KB of Flash memory. Its minimal power draw makes it suitable for battery-powered systems that require extended uptime. Standard Feather features are included, such as analog/digital GPIOs, I2C, SPI, UART, a LiPo battery connector, and USB Type-C for both power and programming.

Download Fedora 42 Full Editions (Workstation, Server, IoT Included)

COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features

COSMIC Alpha 7 is here to improve workspaces by allowing users to move them by clicking and dragging, reorder them on the current display, or move them across displays. It also introduces a new feature that lets you pin workspaces, which lets you have a persistent or fixed number of workspaces opened at all times.

Programming Leftovers

Apr 27, 2025

Releases: Auto-CPUFreq 2.6.0, Boatswain 5.0, syslog-ng 4.8.2
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition
Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.
Incus 6.12 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.12 container & virtual machine manager adds online VM memory growth
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features
Linux hardware vendor System76 released today COSMIC Alpha 7 as the latest development version for this up-and-coming desktop environment written in Rust for GNU/Linux distributions and the company’s in-house Pop!_OS Linux distro.
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
broken promises by the Foundation
 
Free and Open Source Software
Malbian is a Linux distribution for malware analysis and reverse engineering
Malbian Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution aimed towards Malware Analysis and Reverse Engineering
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
The Linux Link Tech Show and New Videos on GNU/Linux
today's leftovers
KDE and GNOME: Fonts, Skrooge, and libfoundry
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and Godot 4.5 dev 3 Released
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Linux Kernel and BSD Leftovers
PhotoPrism Release and Linux Handbook Software News
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
New Android spyware is targeting Russian military personnel on the front lines
Ubuntu 24.04 Now Available for OrangePi’s New RISC-V SBC
Of note, Ubuntu 24.04 developer images are now available for the new OrangePi RV2 RISC-V single-board computer (SBC)
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 is available for testing
This update brings a wide range of package updates, new features
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Neptune is a Linux distribution built upon Debian Stable
Neptune is a Linux Distribution for desktops based fully upon Debian Stable
Murena & /e/OS 2025: another leap towards Usable Privacy for All
Moreover, our open source approach facilitates your digital sovereignty
This Week in Plasma: multiple major Wayland and UI features
This week many KDE contributors gathered in the devastatingly sensible Austrian city of Graz for a long-awaited Plasma development sprint
This Week in GNOME: #197 XML Parsing
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 18 to April 25
today's leftovers
FSF Events IRC and Pittsburgh, GNU Taler News
Rocky Linux and Fedora Leftovers
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.4, Linux 6.12.25, Linux 6.6.88, and Linux 6.1.135
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.4 kernel
Security and Linux Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: Dune, Lost For Swords, and More
After Three Years, AlmaLinux Is Having an Election
Here’s some preliminary information about AlmaLinux OS Foundation’s upcoming board election
Today in Techrights
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers Stories
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, ESP32, and More
What It Takes to Be PostgreSQL Compatible and PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.1 Released
today's howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
IBM Problems and Red Hat Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Games: Frostrail, Discord CEO Leaves, and More
Security Leftovers
GStreamer 1.26.1 Improves dav1d AV1 Decoder, Matroska v4 Support in Muxer
Today, the GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.
Lilbits: Snapdragon X Chromebooks, Pixel 7a battery swelling, and a Liberux NEXX Linux phone progress update
Earlier this year the folks at Liberux announced plans to build a Linux smartphone that combines the kind of features you’d expect from a modern phone with the hardware you’d expect from a pretty good single-board computer
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
I already had a drawer full of free Linux installation disks
Free and Open Source Software
Today in Techrights
Lenovo Cuts the Windows Tax and offers Cheaper Laptops with Linux Pre-installed
Lenovo is doing something that many aren't