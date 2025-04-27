news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
What's Very Vexing to GAFAM, EPO and Others Is That It's Incredibly Hard to Censor Us (and Nobody Ever Successfully Did That Before)
resist, do not capitulate
-
Receiving SLAPPs and Collecting Them Like Trophies (the SLAPPs Always Fail)
People who file lawsuits bring even more attention to themselves (or to embarrassing statements about them)
-
Year of GNU/Linux on the Laptop?
It's not happening only in Lenovo
-
What People Must Understand About the Open Source Initiative (OSI)
some facts about the Open Source Initiative (OSI)
-
More Copyright Lawsuits Against LLM Slop Providers and Suppliers of LLM Slopfarms Would Benefit Society
It's not just bad for the Web and for society; it's also legally dangerous
-
In defence of JD Vance, death of Pope Francis
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Three Years in Prison for Disney Employee’s ‘Menu Hacking’: The Economic Fallout of Digital Menus
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
New
-
Microsoft Isn't on the Map in USSR
To them, it's either Google or Yandex
-
In Central America Windows Became a Small Force
These are countries where Windows used to have well over 95% of the "market"
-
Site May be Even Faster Now
It basically takes less than a tenth of a second to serve the page
-
Many of the Scandals Are Interconnected (Overlapping People and Corporations)
We're only getting started
-
Links 26/04/2025: General Assassinated in the Town of Balashikha, US Promoting Seafloor Mining
Links for the day
-
Links 26/04/2025: Facebook Layoffs Again, Remembering What's Real, and Say No to Mass Surveillance
Links for the day
-
Links 26/04/2025: NOAA Budget Cuts and "Dog Days Ahead"
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 25, 2025
IRC logs for Friday, April 25, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):