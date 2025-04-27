Tux Machines

COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features

COSMIC Alpha 7 is here to improve workspaces by allowing users to move them by clicking and dragging, reorder them on the current display, or move them across displays. It also introduces a new feature that lets you pin workspaces, which lets you have a persistent or fixed number of workspaces opened at all times.

Zalmotek RA6M1, RA8M1, and RZ/A3UL Feather SoMs Target High-Performance Embedded Applications

Zalmotek expands its Feather System on Module portfolio with high-performance options designed for advanced embedded systems. These modules are based on Renesas processors and follow the Feather form factor, enabling flexibility for robotics, industrial control, and edge computing applications.

NUCLEO-WBA65RI Brings Bluetooth LE, Thread, and Zephyr RTOS to STM32 Nucleo-64 Platform

The NUCLEO-WBA65RI is a wireless STM32 Nucleo-64 development board built around the STM32WBA65RIV7 microcontroller. It combines the MB2130 MCU RF board with the MB1801 mezzanine board to support Bluetooth LE and IEEE 802.15.4-based protocols such as Thread, Matter, and Zigbee.

Beetle RP2350 is a $4.90 Mini Development Board for Embedded Projects

The Beetle RP2350 is a coin-sized development board designed for space-constrained embedded projects. Despite its compact 25 × 20.5 mm footprint, it offers a wide range of hardware features and low power consumption, enabling its use in portable devices such as retro computers, game consoles, lighting controllers, and electronic badges.

Zalmotek RA0E1, RA2E1, and RA4M1 Feather SoMs for Energy-Efficient Embedded Development

The RA0E1 Feather SoM is designed for ultra-low-power use cases. It features an Arm Cortex-M23 CPU core operating at up to 32 MHz with 64 KB of Flash memory. Its minimal power draw makes it suitable for battery-powered systems that require extended uptime. Standard Feather features are included, such as analog/digital GPIOs, I2C, SPI, UART, a LiPo battery connector, and USB Type-C for both power and programming.

Download Fedora 42 Full Editions (Workstation, Server, IoT Included)

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2025

Galapagos, April 2011

  1. What's Very Vexing to GAFAM, EPO and Others Is That It's Incredibly Hard to Censor Us (and Nobody Ever Successfully Did That Before)
    resist, do not capitulate
  2. Receiving SLAPPs and Collecting Them Like Trophies (the SLAPPs Always Fail)
    People who file lawsuits bring even more attention to themselves (or to embarrassing statements about them)
  3. Year of GNU/Linux on the Laptop?
    It's not happening only in Lenovo
  4. What People Must Understand About the Open Source Initiative (OSI)
    some facts about the Open Source Initiative (OSI)
  5. More Copyright Lawsuits Against LLM Slop Providers and Suppliers of LLM Slopfarms Would Benefit Society
    It's not just bad for the Web and for society; it's also legally dangerous
  6. In defence of JD Vance, death of Pope Francis
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  7. Three Years in Prison for Disney Employee’s ‘Menu Hacking’: The Economic Fallout of Digital Menus
    Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer

  8. Microsoft Isn't on the Map in USSR
    To them, it's either Google or Yandex
  9. In Central America Windows Became a Small Force
    These are countries where Windows used to have well over 95% of the "market"
  10. Site May be Even Faster Now
    It basically takes less than a tenth of a second to serve the page
  11. Many of the Scandals Are Interconnected (Overlapping People and Corporations)
    We're only getting started
  12. Links 26/04/2025: General Assassinated in the Town of Balashikha, US Promoting Seafloor Mining
    Links for the day
  13. Links 26/04/2025: Facebook Layoffs Again, Remembering What's Real, and Say No to Mass Surveillance
    Links for the day
  14. Links 26/04/2025: NOAA Budget Cuts and "Dog Days Ahead"
    Links for the day
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  16. IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 25, 2025
    IRC logs for Friday, April 25, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

Releases: Auto-CPUFreq 2.6.0, Boatswain 5.0, syslog-ng 4.8.2
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition
Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.
Incus 6.12 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.12 container & virtual machine manager adds online VM memory growth
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features
Linux hardware vendor System76 released today COSMIC Alpha 7 as the latest development version for this up-and-coming desktop environment written in Rust for GNU/Linux distributions and the company’s in-house Pop!_OS Linux distro.
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
broken promises by the Foundation
 
Today in Techrights
The Linux Link Tech Show and New Videos on GNU/Linux
new shows/clips
Debian and more
KDE and GNOME: Fonts, Skrooge, and libfoundry
software updates
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and Godot 4.5 dev 3 Released
Some gaming updates
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Development related picks
Security related picks
Linux Kernel and BSD Leftovers
more BSD than Linux
PhotoPrism Release and Linux Handbook Software News
FOSS update
many howtos
New Android spyware is targeting Russian military personnel on the front lines
Ubuntu 24.04 Now Available for OrangePi’s New RISC-V SBC
Of note, Ubuntu 24.04 developer images are now available for the new OrangePi RV2 RISC-V single-board computer (SBC)
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 is available for testing
This update brings a wide range of package updates, new features
It’s free and open source software
Neptune is a Linux distribution built upon Debian Stable
Neptune is a Linux Distribution for desktops based fully upon Debian Stable
Murena & /e/OS 2025: another leap towards Usable Privacy for All
Moreover, our open source approach facilitates your digital sovereignty, whether you are a person
This Week in Plasma: multiple major Wayland and UI features
This week many KDE contributors gathered in the devastatingly sensible Austrian city of Graz for a long-awaited Plasma development sprint
This Week in GNOME: #197 XML Parsing
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 18 to April 25
Ubuntu and more
FSF Events IRC and Pittsburgh, GNU Taler News
Free software updates
Rocky Linux and Fedora Leftovers
some hardware news
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.4, Linux 6.12.25, Linux 6.6.88, and Linux 6.1.135
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.4 kernel
Security and Linux Leftovers
mostly security
weekend batch to start the day
Games: Dune, Lost For Swords, and More
10 picks, mostly from GamingOnLinux
After Three Years, AlmaLinux Is Having an Election
Here’s some preliminary information about AlmaLinux OS Foundation’s upcoming board election
Some of the latest articles
FOSS picks
WWW leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Development stories
only a few more for now
hardware news
What It Takes to Be PostgreSQL Compatible and PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.1 Released
PostgreSQL news
many from idroot
FOSS stories
mostly redhat.com
3 stories for this afternoon
GamingOnLinux, 10 articles
Security news, inc. Linux
GStreamer 1.26.1 Improves dav1d AV1 Decoder, Matroska v4 Support in Muxer
Today, the GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.
Lilbits: Snapdragon X Chromebooks, Pixel 7a battery swelling, and a Liberux NEXX Linux phone progress update
Earlier this year the folks at Liberux announced plans to build a Linux smartphone that combines the kind of features you’d expect from a modern phone with the hardware you’d expect from a pretty good single-board computer
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
That was a choice I seriously considered since I already had a drawer full of free Linux installation disks
This is free and open source software
Some of the latest articles
Lenovo Cuts the Windows Tax and offers Cheaper Laptops with Linux Pre-installed
Lenovo is doing something that many aren't