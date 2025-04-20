news
today's howtos
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Signal on Ubuntu
Signal is an open source and end-to-end encrypted messaging app that can be installed and used in any Device that runs Linux, MacOS, Windows, Android or IOS.
It's FOSS ☛ Exploring Pages, Links, Tags, and Block References in Logseq
Understand the basic building blocks of Logseq note management.
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Understanding Yagi-Uda’s dipole Program for Antenna Analysis
The
dipoleprogram is part of the Yagi-Uda project, a collection of tools designed for the analysis and optimization of Yagi-Uda antennas. This particular tool calculates the impedance of a single dipole, making it a useful utility for antenna engineers and amateur radio enthusiasts.
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2025-04-15 [Older] How to Use Linux Exit Codes to Troubleshoot Your Linux System
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2025-04-14 [Older] Linux cut Command Usage Guide
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2025-04-11 [Older] Replace Your Regular Linux Commands With These Better Alternatives
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Slack on Arch Linux [Ed: Slack is proprietary spyware; use IRC or Jabber or something else instead.]
Slack is a cross platform app for teams that allows you to share files, send messages, make calls and video call etc
Slack is designed for teams and collaboration. However, you can use it for anything you want as long as it fits your needs.
Linux Handbook ☛ KubeTUI: Your Kubernetes Dashboard Right Inside Your Terminal
Efficiently monitor Kubernetes with a dashboard in the terminal.