Cambalache 0.96 Released!

Apr 20, 2025



So far Cambalache project file contained all the data in one file which meant you had to export UI files to xml in order to use them in your build system.

This constraint was added to discourage XML editing by hand which would have introduced incompatibilities since Cambalache’s GtkBuilder feature support was limited.

Now that GtkBuilder support has improved I decided it was the right time to simplify things for developers and save UI data directly in XML format. Not more manual exporting or integrating with the build system.

The project file will store a relative path to the GtkBuilder file and a hash of its contents, currently all it does is print a warning if you edit the file by hand.