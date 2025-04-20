news
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and NVIDIA 575.51.02 Added Smooth Motion for Better GNU/Linux Gaming
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Drive Rally, Viscerafest and Hollow Survivors - 2025-04-16 Edition
Between 2025-04-09 and 2025-04-16 there were 55 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 656 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 8.4 % of total released titles. There’s a good amount of good stuff in this week’s release. It looks like we have a great new take on driving games with #Drive Rally. There’s a lot more though, so you ought to check the full list below: [...]
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ NVIDIA 575.51.02 Added Smooth Motion for Better GNU/Linux Gaming
NVIDIA announced the first release of its 575 driver series for GNU/Linux few days ago. It’s NVIDIA 575.51.02, a Beta driver, that features NVIDIA Smooth Motion support for GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards, which is also coming to RTX 40 series.