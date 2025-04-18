news
Web Browsers, RSS, and Competition
Ted Unangst ☛ anticrawl
anticrawl is a simple go http handler. Stick it in the affected service. Then configure a regex because I like problems. I don’t care if you scrape my README 700 times, that’s what it’s for, but leave the other junk alone. Also, I’d rather not bother humans, even a little bit, until they start clicking around deeper.
JetGirlArt ☛ Bring Back RSS Feeds to Browsers
I miss when the feeds were available natively on browsers, setup similarly to bookmarks. You could click the RSS logo on a website and it would add the feed to your list. They showed up in a little folder all categorized and everything. Any links in the feed could be easily clicked on and have the page or whatever open up in a new tab. You didn't need to switch apps or anything.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: Mozilla’s CEO weighs in on U.S. v. Google [Ed: Mozilla comments on its sugar daddy while pretending to be a rival]
The CEO of Mozilla, Laura Chambers, provided insights about the U.S. v. Surveillance Giant Google LLC case on search competition ahead of the trial slated to begin April 21, 2025.
“As the CEO of Mozilla, I often have conversations about the future of this company. Most times these conversations are tied to how we build a better Internet that is accessible to everyone. It’s never about maximizing profits because we aren’t owned by billionaires and our lone shareholder is a non-profit whose mission is to build an open and secure internet ecosystem that places privacy, security and the rights of individuals over the bottom line.
At this moment our mission is particularly top of mind. The Court presiding over the Department of Justice’s search monopolization case against Surveillance Giant Google will soon convene a long-awaited remedies hearing that has the potential to significantly alter the industry and the open web.
Some of the remedies proposed in the case risk the future of our Firefox browser and Gecko browser engine—the last remaining non-Big Tech browser engine.
