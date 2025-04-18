I was confident this could be done with moderate effort. Almost all the pieces are already in place: the external interpreter logic in GHC is there, and the wasm dynamic linker already works in nodejs. So just make it runnable in browsers as well, add a bit of logic for communicating with GHC and we’re done right? Well, it still took a few months for me to land it…but finally here it is!

To keep this post within reasonable length, I will only introduce the user-facing aspects of the wasm ghci browser mode and won’t cover the underlying implementation. The rest of the post is an example ghci session followed by a series of bite sized subsections, each covering one important tip about using this feature.