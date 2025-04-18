news
Coreboot, Collabora, and Linux Kernel
-
Coreboot (Official) ☛ Expanding Collaboration: New Ways to Engage with the coreboot Project
The coreboot project has always thrived on community contributions and collaboration. As the open-source firmware ecosystem continues to grow, we’re introducing several new initiatives to make it easier for companies, organizations, and individuals to engage with our project.
-
Collabora ☛ Raising the bar for Open Source standards through OpenChain
Our commitment to open source extends beyond contributing code. We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of license compliance throughout our development processes.
-
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel’s Bartlett Lake-S Desktop CPUs Might Be Pretty Near To Launch, Now Gaining Support In Linux and Other Applications
Alongside Arrow Lake's launch, Intel has also announced a new Bartlett Lake-S desktop lineup intended for industrial applications, notably AI workloads, media processing, and AI analytics. We were told that the lineup would have no use case for the average consumer, but it seems like the launch is panning into something else. Given the disappointing performance of the ARL-S in the desktop market, Intel could very well surprise us by launching consumer variants of Bartlett Lake-S, although this still isn't clear.
-
Liliputing ☛ Lilbits: Cybersecurity funding, single-board PCs for AI, saving text from screenshots, and Linux on MacBooks
...Fedora Asahi Remix is now available, bringing microphone support for MacBooks with Apple Silicon when running this GNU/Linux distribution.