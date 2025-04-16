news
More than fifteen free software socials to be held globally
In January, the FSF launched a call to organize local community meetups and claimed the month of May as LibreLocal Month. Fifteen LibreLocal events have been announced so far, and more are forthcoming. These events will be held globally with the help of the FSF, with majority in May. Everyone interested in free (libre) software is invited to participate, regardless of prior experience with free software. LibreLocal Month is one of the organization's initiatives for the free software community to participate in celebrate its fortieth anniversary.
May LibreLocal meetups in Canada, China, France, Greece, Iran, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the US have been announced. Ranging from casual meetings to two-day conferences with talks and workshops, the meetups cover topics like free software and free culture, digital rights, decentralized social networks, the right to repair, free access to information, and much more. For a detailed list of LibreLocal meetups, visit the LibrePlanet wiki, where you can sign up for a meetup near you.