news
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
Software-Defined Radio: 9 Best Free Tools for Linux - LinuxLinks
DVB-T dongles based on the Realtek RTL2832U can be used as a cheap SDR, since the chip allows transferring the raw I/Q samples to the host, which is officially used for DAB/DAB+/FM demodulation. RTL-SDR is a very inexpensive USB dongle that can be used as a computer based radio scanner for receiving live radio signals in your area (no internet required). Depending on the particular model it can receive frequencies from 500 kHz up to 1.75 GHz. There’s a good range of software for the RTL2832U.
This roundup looks at the finest software-defined radio tools for Linux including apps that let you listen to DAB and DAB+ broadcasts. Many of the tools are perfect for low power devices such as the the Raspberry Pi range of single-board computers.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Pixelpusher is a drone-based team combat game - LinuxLinks
Pixelpusher is a drone-based team combat game that emphasizes positioning and momentum above all else.
Control space and manage risk with every move of your drones. Play capture the flag with up to 32 players. It’s best played with a two-button mouse.
This is free and open source software.
memethesis-cli creates memes from the terminal - LinuxLinks
memethesis-cli creates memes from the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
resticprofile is a configuration profiles manager and scheduler - LinuxLinks
resticprofile is a configuration profiles manager and scheduler for restic.
resticprofile is the missing link between a configuration file and restic backup. Creating a configuration file for restic has been discussed before, but seems to be a very low priority right now.
This is free and open source software.
Kudu is a distributed data storage engine - LinuxLinks
Apache Kudu is a distributed data storage engine that makes fast analytics on fast and changing data easy.
Kudu runs on commodity hardware, is horizontally scalable, and supports highly available operation.
This is free and open source software.
Duplicati - store encrypted backups online - LinuxLinks
Having a solid data backup strategy is imperative in keeping your data safe. Your storage drives won’t last forever. Also, hardware failure is just one way you can lose data. Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems, it offers no protection from things like natural disasters.
Words is a multilingual offline dictionary - LinuxLinks
Words is a multilingual dictionary activity for the Sugar environment.
Words activity is relatively easy to use. There are four text boxes; one for typing text, one gives synonyms, one gives you the translated text, and the last gives you the meaning of the translated text.
This is free and open source software.