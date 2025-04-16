Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

DVB-T dongles based on the Realtek RTL2832U can be used as a cheap SDR, since the chip allows transferring the raw I/Q samples to the host, which is officially used for DAB/DAB+/FM demodulation. RTL-SDR is a very inexpensive USB dongle that can be used as a computer based radio scanner for receiving live radio signals in your area (no internet required). Depending on the particular model it can receive frequencies from 500 kHz up to 1.75 GHz. There’s a good range of software for the RTL2832U.

This roundup looks at the finest software-defined radio tools for Linux including apps that let you listen to DAB and DAB+ broadcasts. Many of the tools are perfect for low power devices such as the the Raspberry Pi range of single-board computers.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.