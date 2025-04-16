news
Freedom Means Knowing What’s Installed
The Upgrade to Freedom campaign exists to remind users that better, community-driven operating systems to Microsoft Windows do exist and that there are alternatives that don’t compromise transparency, security or user trust.
As headlines highlight Windows missteps and questionable design decisions, now is the perfect time to explore what Linux distributions like openSUSE’s have to offer.
Users on most Linux distributions won’t wake up one day to find an unexplained system folder quietly added to their hard drive.
People won’t be told after the fact that deleting an empty folder called inetpub somehow exposed their system to attackers. And they won’t be left scrambling through news articles, forum threads, and vague documentation just to understand how a simple action led to a security risk and is now their problem to solve.