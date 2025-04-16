news
T2 is a source-based meta distribution
T2 SDE (System Development Environment) is a highly customizable and portable build system for creating complete Linux distributions from source. It serves as a robust toolkit for building everything from embedded platforms to full desktop systems, offering unmatched flexibility and control.
T2 is not a traditional Linux distribution; it’s a source-based meta-distribution. It provides the tools and scripts to build your own custom distro tailored to specific use cases, hardware, or performance goals.
The T2 project traces its roots back to the pioneering ROCK Linux distribution, originally developed in the late 1990s by Claire Wolf. ROCK Linux was an ambitious source-based distribution designed to be clean, modular, and flexible.