posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2025



Quoting: Practical Payment Solutions for Murena and /e/OS Users - Gaël Duval (blog, Murena, /e/OS my data is my data, Mandrake Linux...) —

We’re living in an age where every tap and every swipe can feed the data collection practices of Big Tech giants. Smartphones have become integral to our daily transactions, highlighting the growing need for secure, privacy-respecting payment solutions.

Google Pay might appear convenient, but it comes at a significant cost: your personal data. Every transaction provides yet another data point, further fueling Google’s extensive data-driven business model. Murena and /e/OS provide a degoogled, privacy-first alternative. Yet, until recently, privacy-conscious users faced challenges accessing mainstream payment services without compromising their values.