Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tabëla is a very simple GNOME application to format tables coming from spreadsheets or CSV/TSV files into HTML or Markdown.

Input can be any text separated by TAB, commas or semicolon and it can output the table formatted for Markdown (and ASCII art) or plain HTML.

It is typically used as a converter by pasting data coming from a spreadsheet like LibreOffice Calc or Gnumeric, but can also be used as a simple editor.

This is free and open source software.