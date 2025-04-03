news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
Tabëla formats tables into HTML or Markdown - LinuxLinks
Tabëla is a very simple GNOME application to format tables coming from spreadsheets or CSV/TSV files into HTML or Markdown.
Input can be any text separated by TAB, commas or semicolon and it can output the table formatted for Markdown (and ASCII art) or plain HTML.
It is typically used as a converter by pasting data coming from a spreadsheet like LibreOffice Calc or Gnumeric, but can also be used as a simple editor.
This is free and open source software.
Field Monitor is a remote desktop client designed for GNOME - LinuxLinks
Field Monitor is a remote-desktop client designed for the GNOME platform.
It is focused on connecting to virtual machines, but can connect to any server supporting the RDP, SPICE or VNC protocols.
It has support for directly connecting to VMs of the following hypervisors...
arttime is an intriguing clock, timer, time manager with text art - LinuxLinks
arttime is a command-line interface program that blends the beauty of ASCII or text art with clock / timer / pattern-based time management functionality in the terminal. arttime is a human-readable text file.
This is free and open source software.
maim takes screenshots of your desktop - LinuxLinks
maim (Make Image) is a utility that takes screenshots of your desktop.
It’s meant to overcome shortcomings of scrot and performs better in several ways.
This is free and open source software.
ast-grep performs structural search, lint and rewriting - LinuxLinks
ast-grep’s core is an algorithm to search and replace code based on abstract syntax tree produced by tree-sitter. It can help you to do lightweight static analysis and massive scale code manipulation in an intuitive way.
This is free and open source software.