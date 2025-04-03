If your notifications look kind of stupid in Plasma 6.3.4, it’s my fault

Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.4.2 is released: RPC is stable, Conflux development continues

With this release, Arti's RPC interface is now officially stable, and ready for testing.

New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.9

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed

Thunderbird 137 doesn’t introduce any new features apart from a splash screen to encourage users to donate to help keep Thunderbird’s development alive. However, it disables the system tray icon on Linux systems until it gains functionality and adds support for using file names when storing mail folders on Windows systems.

Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, PorteuX 2.0 comes about two months after PorteuX 1.9, featuring the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the GNOME editions, as well as experimental Wayland sessions for the Cinnamon, LXQt, and Xfce editions.

KDE Plasma 6.3.4 Is Out Today to Fix the Most Common Crashes and Other Bugs

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.3.3, the KDE Plasma 6.3.4 release is here to fix the most common Plasma crash that could happen when unplugging screens, especially when using a dock, improves the pixel-perfection of various KWin effects, including Wobbly Windows, and adds keyboard navigation and interaction to the User Switcher widget’s popup.

Firefox 138 Is Out for Public Beta Testing with New Contrast Control Settings

With vertical tabs and tab groups now available to everyone, Firefox 138 looks like a smaller update promising only support for copying links for background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on Linux and macOS systems, as well as an improved address and credit card autofill feature that better handles dynamically updated forms.

Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux

For Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the download speed of Steam client updates, fixes a rare issue on Linux where non-steam Protons could get assigned an incorrect compatibility tool, and no longer applies compatibility tool filtering to shortcuts.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—March

Internet Society chapters work tirelessly around the world to grow, strengthen, and protect the Internet. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things our network of chapters and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) has been working on throughout the previous month. 

LinuxGizmos.com

ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT Introduces Wi-Fi 6, Dual-Core RISC-V, and Ethernet

The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.

NV8600-Nano AI Kit: Jetson Orin Nano Super Mode + 4x GbE, CANBus, MIPI

AAEON’s UP brand has introduced the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, combining an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module with Super Mode support, an expanded I/O carrier board, and a preinstalled AI software package designed for embedded and computer vision developers.

Efinix Titanium Ti180 FPGA Delivers Embedded LPDDR4x Memory and Expanded I/O

Efinix has introduced the Titanium Ti180J484D1 FPGA, which includes 2 Gb of embedded LPDDR4x memory. By integrating memory directly within the FPGA package, the number of pins required for external memory interfaces is reduced, simplifying PCB design and lowering system complexity.

(Updated) OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface

The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

If your notifications look kind of stupid in Plasma 6.3.4, it's my fault

This is for everyone upgrading to Plasma 6.3.4, which was released yesterday. I suspect that some of you will notice something slightly wrong with notifications; the top padding is off, causing text to look not vertically centered most of the time.

This is my fault. The recent bug-fixes I made to notification spacings and paddings were backported to Plasma 6.3.4, but ended up missing a part that positions the text labels nicely when there’s body text or an icon, and didn’t notice this until after 6.3.5 was released. The fix was just merged and backported for Plasma 6.3.5, so unless your distro backports the fix (I’ve already emailed the appropriate mailing list about this) you’ll have to live with slightly ugly label positioning until then. Sorry folks! My bad.

Linux 6.14 Released
Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories
The target of the Linux creator and lead developer’s ire was “the disgusting ‘hdrtest’ crap,”
Mozilla Firefox 137 Is Now Available with HEVC Playback Support on Linux
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 137 open-source web browser for all supported platforms ahead of the April 1st, 2025, official release date, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and changes.
 
Google Keep for Android rolls out ‘text notes by default’ & Audio shortcut
DeaDBeeF 1.10 Release Brings New Features
A new version of DeaDBeeF music player is out with some cool features, FFMPEG 7 support, and a flurry of bug fixes sure to appease long-time fans of this tool
Dull Desktop? Install ‘Picture of the Day’ App on Ubuntu
Over the years I’ve spotlighted scores of wallpaper apps, scripts and extensions for Ubuntu that set a new wallpaper each and every day
GNOME Has A New App for Daily Wallpapers from Bing, Wikimedia
Want to get refresh of your desktop background with new wallpapers every day
Practical Payment Solutions for Murena and /e/OS Users
We’re living in an age where every tap and every swipe can feed the data collection practices of Big Tech giants
New to Linux? 4 things to focus on before you switch
It's important to narrow your focus when choosing your first distribution. Here's how to do that
GIMP 3.0 review - A solid, dependable update
I can surely get happy and excited about GIMP's latest
Introducing Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta
Hello everyone! Current Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller here, with some exciting news
I'm a Linux power user and this distro has the most refreshing take on OS design
NixOS features a well-designed OS with an array of layouts
Linux Lite 7.4 Released with Kernel 6.8 and GUI Tweaks
Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.4 launches with kernel 6.8, new app versions, and enhanced stability
Steam Rolls Out April Update with Fixes and UI Improvements
Steam's latest update fixes UI bugs, improve download estimates and enhances controller support, HDR rendering, and Remote Play functionality
No Snap or FlatPak! Linux Distros Agreed to Have Only One Universal Packaging
Is this the end of fragmentation for Linux
5 Linux distros built for developers and game developers
While it is true that any Linux distro can be installed and customized for any range of computing tasks
Inkscape 1.4.1 is out! Initial Linearity Curve Import & Splash Screen
Inkscape 1.4.1, the free open-source vector graphics editor, is out with new features and many bug-fixes
NV8600-Nano AI Kit: Jetson Orin Nano Super Mode + 4x GbE, CANBus, MIPI
It also supports Linux-based operating systems, including NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 and above
Dave Täht RIP
From the LibreQoS site comes the sad news that Dave Täht has passed away
Firefox 138 Is Out for Public Beta Testing with New Contrast Control Settings
With Firefox 137 rolling out today to the stable channel, Mozilla promoted the next major release of their open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 138, to the beta channel for public testing.
Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux
Valve’s latest stable Steam Client update arrived today for all supported platforms, including Linux, with various improvements and many bug fixes for a better Steam gaming experience.
CachyOS ISO Snapshot for March 2025 Brings New Bootloader, Linux Kernel 6.14
The developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released today the ISO snapshot for March 2025, featuring the latest and greatest Linux kernel, a new bootloader, and other changes.
Incus 6.11 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.11 container & virtual machine manager is out with initial Linstor support
Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.9.1 Brings New Convergent Web Browser, Linux 6.13
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.9.1 as the latest ISO snapshot of this Debian-based immutable and systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution using a highly customized KDE Plasma desktop environment by default.
This upcoming Android phone is thinner than a Pixel 9, but has a 7,300 mAh battery
(Updated) OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface
The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture
This Week in Plasma: zero VHI bugs and much more
This week we drilled into the outstanding bug lists, and drove the number of HI and VHI priority bugs down to their lowest ever numbers
Shotcut 25.03 Released with Smart Bin & New Filters
Shotcut, the free open-source non-linear video editor, released new 25.03 few days ago with enhancements
Developer Revives Iconic Desktop Weather App for Linux
An iconic desktop weather app from Linux’s past has just blown in — yes, Typhoon is back
postmarketOS: In search for a better keyboard
This was unbelievably great timing, because we are actually integrating a new keyboard with the following features...
5 fun Linux commands you should try at least once
The Linux terminal window can actually be quite entertaining
KStars v3.7.6 is Released
KStars v3.7.6 is released on 2025.04.01 for Windows, MacOS & Linux
4 reasons why LibreOffice downloads are way up (hint: you'll relate)
More users than ever are flocking to the open source suite since its latest update
Why this Linux distro is my new favorite Windows replacement
Zorin OS 17.3 is everything you know and all the things you need
Canonical is Using FUD to Sell Ubuntu, Having Paid for "Studies" (International Data Corporation (IDC), Marketing Company of IDG)
shameful
LibreByte Uses Tux Machines in Video About Sleeping Cycles of Linus Torvalds and Richard Stallman [original]
"famous" in YouTube?
