If your notifications look kind of stupid in Plasma 6.3.4, it’s my fault

This is for everyone upgrading to Plasma 6.3.4, which was released yesterday. I suspect that some of you will notice something slightly wrong with notifications; the top padding is off, causing text to look not vertically centered most of the time.

This is my fault. The recent bug-fixes I made to notification spacings and paddings were backported to Plasma 6.3.4, but ended up missing a part that positions the text labels nicely when there’s body text or an icon, and didn’t notice this until after 6.3.5 was released. The fix was just merged and backported for Plasma 6.3.5, so unless your distro backports the fix (I’ve already emailed the appropriate mailing list about this) you’ll have to live with slightly ugly label positioning until then. Sorry folks! My bad.